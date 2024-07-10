July 11, 2024

The Great Mission of Science, Technology and Innovation “Dr. Humberto Fernandez Moran” was published in Lara

Zera Pearson July 10, 2024 1 min read

The great mission of Science, Technology and Innovation “Dr. Humberto Fernández Morán will give a great presentation this Thursday in the Diocese of Juarez, Lara State, in an activity developed by the State Science and Technology Development Foundation (Fundacite) and the Legislative Assembly.

In this activity, the service “Dra. Anamaria Line” will be presented.

During the day, staff from Fundacite Lara, an entity under the Ministry of Science and Technology (Mincyt), will provide technical assistance to agricultural producers to improve and diversify their production.

Information sessions will also be held on water conservation, climate change mitigation, and biodiversity conservation in the region.

Joining this deployment are Cayapa Heroica Plan staff, who will be responsible for reviewing and restoring Type I dental equipment from outpatient clinics serving these Larense parish communities.

The great mission of Science, Technology and Innovation “Dr. Humberto Fernández-Moran”, promoted in April by the President of the Republic Nicolás Maduro, has five axes and objectives that accompany the development and transformation of Venezuela as a country of scientific and technological power.

With information from Fundacite Lara

