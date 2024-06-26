June 27, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The government reduces $35.4 million in gas subsidies

The government reduces $35.4 million in gas subsidies

Zera Pearson June 26, 2024 3 min read

Official data from the Ministry of Finance indicate that it deducts an average of $5 million from programmed transfers every month to pay these dues.

by Caitlin Urquilla
June 25, 2024 – at 21:45

While the government receives a torrent of comments on social media from citizens claiming that gas subsidies were lifted months ago, data issued by the Ministry of Finance confirm that it has reduced the budget allocated to pay this subsidy to thousands of Salvadorans. .

According to data on the implementation of spending by budget classification, published on the Treasury Transparency Portal, the funds allocated to support gas for this year reflect a decrease of $35.4 million.

This amount comes after reviewing the budget approved for this purpose, amounting to $113.6 million, and verifying the monthly financial transfers to support gas.

Data indicate that the Treasury Department adjusted the aforementioned budget every month, and, for example, the reductions averaged more than $5 million per month.

be seen: The government confirms that it continues to support gas, but citizens deny this

In January this year, $10.7 million was expected to be used for gas subsidies, but this was reduced by $5.4 million. The same thing happened in February, when it was scheduled to spend another $10.7 million, but cut $5.5 million.

In March, expenses were expected to reach $10.6 million, but the reduction exceeded $4.1 million. While the scheduled item in April amounted to $10.7 million, and the decrease amounted to more than $5.3 million. Likewise, in May, of the expected $10.6 million, the reduction was $5.3 million.

See also  McDonald's Restaurants In Florida Pay $ 50 To Go To A Job Interview | Nevision 23 Miami WLTV

This means that from January to May, the government used $28.3 million to pay gas subsidies.
For this month, the government is expected to cut nearly $2 million from roughly $10.6 million. However, of the $8.6 million already programmed with the amendment, the obligation is to use $5.6 million.

Based on the financial transfers scheduled to be made over the next few months of the year to achieve the aforementioned benefit, the government will end up spending just over $78.1 million, out of the $113.6 million approved.

If compared to the $70.3 million implemented in 2023 to support gas, this year’s amount will be $7.8 million higher.

Propane gas support. Photo Archive/EDH

However, reducing the funds for that support in the 2024 budget will be linked to the cessation of many families from receiving support, according to the wave of citizens’ complaints on social media networks, who claim that the support amounts to $8.04 per gas cylinder. It was taken away from them.

Due to multiple comments from citizens, following a publication by the newspaper El Diario de Hoy about the withdrawal of targeted gas subsidies, the Treasury issued a statement on Monday evening.

be seen: The government is withdrawing targeted support for propane gas without informing those affected

“The Ministry of Finance explains that support continues to be provided normally to more than 1.2 million Salvadoran families that are part of the list of beneficiaries, as provided by law,” published in X.

“When we identify violations, such as dual benefits in the same household, identity theft, receiving multiple benefits using the same DUI, etc., violations are identified,” he added. The Directorate General of Support (DGS) investigates and acts in accordance with the law to ensure that the benefit effectively reaches those who need it.

See also  The man who surpassed Elon Musk in greater luck

The Treasury indicated in its statement that if a person is a beneficiary and has a problem, he can call 2237-33333 or WhatsApp 7072-2484 to update the data or he can also access the regional service windows.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A 19-year-old boy won the Florida lottery and made an unprecedented decision to collect the prize.

June 27, 2024 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Today the House of Representatives will approve a bill setting the base salary for NMEAD technicians at $2,250 – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Puerto Rico News – NOTICEL

June 26, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Increased gasoline imports; Amlou’s goal is disappointing

June 26, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Summary of the Ecuador vs Jamaica match (3-1). Objectives

June 27, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Everything we know about the future of the iPhone 16, Apple Intelligence and more of Tim Cook’s plans

June 27, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Alberto Fujimori is in the ICU after suffering a broken hip, Keiko Fujimori reports his fall | Policy

June 27, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Uber blocks drivers mid-shift in New York

June 27, 2024 Winston Hale