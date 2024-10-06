October 6, 2024

The Government of Michoacán provides health and welfare services to El Quiri and Faro de Bucerias

Zera Pearson October 6, 2024

• The Government Secretary highlighted the importance of cooperation with local communities

Aquila, Michoacán, October 5, 2024.- The Government of Michoacán held a Health and Wellness Services Fair in the cities of El Quiri and Faro de Bucerias, in the municipality of Aquila, with the aim of improving the services provided to the population.

The Minister of Government, Carlos Torres Peña, accompanied by the Minister of Security, Juan Carlos Oseguera, stressed that these courses provide medical care, disease prevention and guidance on social programmes, bringing essential services closer to the population.

“We are taking the government, procedures and programs directly to residents and communities, and we will continue to work with local representatives in a coordinated way,” he said.

He stressed the importance of cooperation with autonomous regions to build confidence and meet the real needs of their residents.

“We are committed to continuing to work with autonomous governments like El Quiri and with all communities, because only in this way can we build a more prosperous and supportive Michoacán,” he said.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the administration of Governor Alfredo Ramírez Pedulla to social well-being, by ensuring that the people of Michoaca have the tools necessary to live healthier and fuller lives.

