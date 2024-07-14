The Government of La Rioja will recruit health science researchers in the Talent Recruitment Program.

La Rioja will launch a new talent recruitment program that will allow the recruitment of researchers with a high profile in the field of health sciences. The call, which will be published soon, aims to recruit outstanding researchers in the fields of human anatomy and embryology and in the field of human physiology and/or nutrition and/or public health.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Universities and Professional Training, Miguel Ángel Fernández, and the Vice-Rector for Research and Internationalization of the University of La Rioja (UR), Eduardo Fonseca, reported that the Government of La Rioja will allocate 200,000 euros to recruit researchers in postdoctoral projects throughout the year 2024, with a maximum of 100,000 euros per contract, which will be carried out within the framework of the call for the “Hermanos D’Elhuyar” program. Within this amount, in addition to the researcher’s remuneration, financial aid is included to cover expenses directly related to the implementation of research, development and innovation (R&D&I) activities.

These grants aim to integrate outstanding researchers into the University of Uruguay and will allow the recruitment of doctors or their equivalent, at national and international levels of recognized prestige, to conduct research or direct human teams, research centers, facilities, scientific programs and unique technological solutions of great importance in the field of knowledge in health sciences.

For his part, Fonseca stressed that the mission of the University of Uruguay is to “promote excellent research, quality teaching, transmission and exchange of knowledge with the aim of meeting the challenges of society and improving social well-being”, which is why in recent years the company has gradually increased its research and development activities through which it “integrates, retains and attracts human resources, both pre-doctoral and post-doctoral”.

The Vice-Rector for Research explained that the duration of these contracts will be 4 years, and they will be dedicated full-time. The amount allocated to each contract will be 80,000 euros annually, and each contract will also have an additional amount of 20,000 euros to carry out research work.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Uruguay was created with the aim of promoting and supporting higher education in this field, such as the integration of the medical degree, which “involves strategic planning, among other aspects, in human resources management.”

Finally, he declared that the University of Uruguay, within its policy of promoting and enhancing research, considers it necessary to “support and encourage the attraction and retention of national and international talents by recruiting distinguished researchers in the field of health sciences”, in addition to “promoting research as a fundamental element for the development of competitiveness.”