The Government of Aragon increases its contribution to the Benasque Pedro Pascual Science Center by 17%

The Government of Aragon has increased by 17% its annual contribution to the Benasque Pedro Pascual Science Center, a unique center in Spain where international scientists share their progress. The Ministry of Education, Science and Universities has just granted 35,000 euros to the foundation that manages these unique facilities to continue organizing high-level scientific activities and meetings and to promote the promotion of research and the dissemination of scientific knowledge.

As a prestigious centre, Pedro Pascual is the only centre integrated into the Spanish scientific system that aims to promote and encourage international scientific meetings.

On the other hand, it has a wide-ranging scientific publishing program targeting students and residents. Since 2005, it has cooperated with the regional executive authority to contribute to scientific publishing. As of last year, the center hosted 289 workshops and conferences, with the participation of nearly 17,000 scientists from a total of 79 countries.

The Government of Aragon, the University of Zaragoza, the Provincial Council of Huesca, the City Council of Benasque, the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, and the Higher Council for Scientific Research form part of its Board of Directors.

This year, the Benasque facilities hosted, for example, the meetings “Quantum Matter Simulations”, organised by researchers from Ikerbasque, the University of the Basque Country and the Donostia International Centre for Physics; “Practical Lessons in Particle Physics”, promoted by the University of Zaragoza; and “Gauge Theories, Supergravity and Superstrings” from the University of Oxford, King’s College and the Galician Institute for High Energy Physics.