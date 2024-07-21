The GIF posted by Gabriel Soto after announcing his split.

After weeks of not posting anything on his Instagram wall, Gabriel Soto She resurfaced with a picture that says it all.

This photo comes shortly after he announced his split from her. Irina Baeva Through their stories on this platform.

“With this letter, with the utmost respect and affection, we want to make it clear that after many years of love, support and commitment, we have made the decision to end our relationship. These have been years of learning and experiences that will stay with us and for which we will always be grateful.

Gabriel Soto.

We have made this decision after several months of careful and mature consideration; the reasons will remain within our inner circle, and we appreciate in advance that you are allowing us to navigate this situation with caution and respect.He finished.

After the announcement of the separation, the wave of messages of affection and support did not stop, especially from her fan pages, who dedicated writings and created musical pieces to send her a big virtual hug.

One of them was so special that Gabriel reciprocated this post and shared it on his profile. It’s a beautiful picture with his two daughters, Elise And MirandaTwo essential pillars at this moment and at all moments.

One heart was enough to describe what this shot represents that says it all. In these moments of sadness and the end of the stage, they are always there, their beacon and their reason for life.