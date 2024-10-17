October 17, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The future Samsung Galaxy S25 is now expected to be formatted

The future Samsung Galaxy S25 is now expected to be formatted

Roger Rehbein October 17, 2024 3 min read

A leak showing several screen protectors now confirms Samsung’s design change with its next ‘flagship’, which will actually adopt more curved lines.



Samsung will keep the three models with its Galaxy S25, although it will abandon the famous rectangular edges for “Ultra” / Photography: Christian Collado




They keep falling Samsung Leaks. It is not in vain that, willingly or unwillingly, the Suwon Giant is always like that Which moves the media machine more and betterat least if we talk about the Galaxy S which, as its most representative family, already expects many details about the next models that we should know in January 2025.

We’re talking, of course, about the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, which although we’ve already done An almost identical strategy was confirmed with the three available modelsespecially knowing the strange case of the Galaxy Tab S10 that was left without the original model, they are now continuing View details about the new design fonts Which Samsung will actually improve on in its next generation top-of-the-range.

Obviously, the changes to the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are not very noticeable They have actually adopted a more curvy appearance It is more like what characterizes modernism, leaving the straight lines and edges and a more elongated appearance The famous Galaxy S Ultra phone that will lose part of this magic In the 2025 school year we face.

See also  They have found fossils more than 2.1 billion years old that change what we know about the beginning of complex life on Earth.

As you will see, profuse leakage @UniverseIce It has been published A few pictures showing the screensavers that Partners Samsung is already working on the Galaxy S25, of course Internal information and/or prototype measurements Distributed by the South Korean manufacturer.

Even these manufacturers protect Pick up the anti-glare screen glove To create a double-protected tempered glass, firstly against screen breakage and secondly against intrusion, because as you will see It has anti-spyware treatment Making it difficult to see content at more careful distances.

The truth is that these are protectors Confirm the three modelsYes, but this is also reality The Galaxy S25 Ultra will be curved and more similar to the iPhone 16 Pro MaxIn the case of Samsung, the bezels are so improved that they even reduce by 0.2 mm Use more cautious front Ever in the catalog of South Koreans.

It will be more modern, more visual and more comfortable, there’s no doubt about that, but also It will lose the aura of the icon and will look like the latest iPhone Seriously, this is their direct competition and raises the copy controversy… What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones?

You can continue Andro4all in Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter (X) Or consultation Our channel on Telegram To stay up to date with the latest technology news.


See also  New WhatsApp button lets you pause recording of voice notes


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

There will be 25 hour days on planet Earth from this date with disastrous consequences
2 min read

There will be 25 hour days on planet Earth from this date with disastrous consequences

October 16, 2024 Roger Rehbein
How to read without being abandoned by the blue accent | One network from Bolivia
1 min read

How to read without being abandoned by the blue accent | One network from Bolivia

October 16, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Which apps consume the most mobile data?
5 min read

Which apps consume the most mobile data?

October 15, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

Chivas: What do we know about the candidates for the position of technical director?
3 min read

Chivas: What do we know about the candidates for the position of technical director?

October 17, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
The future Samsung Galaxy S25 is now expected to be formatted
3 min read

The future Samsung Galaxy S25 is now expected to be formatted

October 17, 2024 Roger Rehbein
This is the new bucket for trick-or-treating at McDonald’s
3 min read

This is the new bucket for trick-or-treating at McDonald’s

October 17, 2024 Zera Pearson
Steve Brusatte explains the evolutionary relationship between dinosaurs and mammals in CosmoCaixa
2 min read

Steve Brusatte explains the evolutionary relationship between dinosaurs and mammals in CosmoCaixa

October 17, 2024 Zera Pearson