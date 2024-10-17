The future Samsung Galaxy S25 is now expected to be formatted

A leak showing several screen protectors now confirms Samsung’s design change with its next ‘flagship’, which will actually adopt more curved lines.









They keep falling Samsung Leaks. It is not in vain that, willingly or unwillingly, the Suwon Giant is always like that Which moves the media machine more and betterat least if we talk about the Galaxy S which, as its most representative family, already expects many details about the next models that we should know in January 2025.

We’re talking, of course, about the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, which although we’ve already done An almost identical strategy was confirmed with the three available modelsespecially knowing the strange case of the Galaxy Tab S10 that was left without the original model, they are now continuing View details about the new design fonts Which Samsung will actually improve on in its next generation top-of-the-range.

S25 Ultra, S25+, S25 pic.twitter.com/9TdMGTobrS – World of Ice (@UniverseIce) October 16, 2024

Obviously, the changes to the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are not very noticeable They have actually adopted a more curvy appearance It is more like what characterizes modernism, leaving the straight lines and edges and a more elongated appearance The famous Galaxy S Ultra phone that will lose part of this magic In the 2025 school year we face.

As you will see, profuse leakage @UniverseIce It has been published A few pictures showing the screensavers that Partners Samsung is already working on the Galaxy S25, of course Internal information and/or prototype measurements Distributed by the South Korean manufacturer.

Hold the S25 Ultra in your hand pic.twitter.com/kR4dRRtrX1 – World of Ice (@UniverseIce) October 16, 2024

Even these manufacturers protect Pick up the anti-glare screen glove To create a double-protected tempered glass, firstly against screen breakage and secondly against intrusion, because as you will see It has anti-spyware treatment Making it difficult to see content at more careful distances.

The truth is that these are protectors Confirm the three modelsYes, but this is also reality The Galaxy S25 Ultra will be curved and more similar to the iPhone 16 Pro MaxIn the case of Samsung, the bezels are so improved that they even reduce by 0.2 mm Use more cautious front Ever in the catalog of South Koreans.

It will be more modern, more visual and more comfortable, there’s no doubt about that, but also It will lose the aura of the icon and will look like the latest iPhone Seriously, this is their direct competition and raises the copy controversy… What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones?

