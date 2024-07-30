The function you need to activate to simplify your Google TV

If you have a smart TV, it is very likely that it uses Google TV as the default operating system. This platform is characterized by its multi-functionality and its intuitive and modern interface.

It offers a rich experience thanks to its ability to provide personalized recommendations. Based on your viewing habits, it allows access to a wide range of apps and streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube musicetc.

But, as with everything, there is always room for customization and improvement of the user experience. As useful as these features are, not everyone appreciates having a home screen full of recommendations and, in some cases, disguised ads in the form of suggestions.

If you’re one of those who prefer a more straightforward interface, focusing only on the content you view frequently, There is a trick to simplify Google TVabout him Applications only mode.

What is App Only Mode and How to Activate It on Your Smart TV Using Google TV

he Put apps only on Google TV It is a feature designed for those users who prefer a clutter-free and distraction-free home screen. When activated, almost all recommendations and ads sections are removed, leaving only the “Home” tab in the main menu.

This means that all sections will be removed, providing a much simpler and faster browsing experience. To enable it, follow these simple steps:

From the Google TV home screen, select All settingswhich is the gear icon in the upper right corner.

Next, go to Accounts and Login And choose your account.

Activate the option Applications only mode And confirm your choice.

Now, the home screen will only display the apps that you have downloaded and installed on your TV. Also, the top menu will only contain the Home section, so you won’t find the sections Movies, TV series, apps no library.

While Apps Only mode offers a cleaner and simpler experience, it also has some drawbacks. For example, you won’t be able to use all the system functions. Additionally, if you often discover new content through Google TV recommendations, you might miss out on some interesting suggestions.

Ultimately, the decision to enable this mode will depend on your personal preferences and how you use your smart TV. If you value a clean, distraction-free interface, this feature may be a great option for you.

