The French Federation will file a complaint with FIFA over the racist chants made by the Argentine players.

Argentina beat Colombia in the final of the 2024 Copa America and celebrated the championship twice at the Hard Rock in Miami. The “Albiceleste” continued their celebrations all the way to the bus that transported the players, and in a live broadcast on Enzo Fernandez’s networks, the beginning of a song with clear xenophobic and racist connotations was heard, which was widely spread at the last World Cup in Qatar.

🚨🇦🇷🇨🇵Union #French The Football Committee will submit an official complaint to FIFA over racist chants by national team players. #Argentina During the celebrations of #America’s Cup. pic.twitter.com/pZvGPtEGNW — More and more football (@MasyMasFutbol_) July 16, 2024

The video spread among multiple internal films made by the players themselves. Amidst the celebrations after winning the Copa America twice, the Chelsea midfielder was live streaming his Instagram account to more than 35,000 people when part of the song in question was heard and he began to warn, “He’s alive, he’s alive,” so he could stop the transmission.

The song heard on the Argentine bus mocks the African origins of several French footballers, most notably Kylian Mbappé. “They play for France, but they come from Angola, how nice, they’ll run away, he eats travass (transvestite) like Mbappé … His old lady is Nigerian, his old man is Cameroonian, but ‘in the French nationality document'” the song says.

The rivalry between Argentina and France was strengthened after the World Cup in Qatar, where both competed in the final. Evie

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera today described as “pathetic” the racist chants against French football players heard in a video posted on the Instagram account of Argentine journalist Enzo Fernandez, as he celebrated the Copa America with his teammates. He invaded on Sunday.

“The behaviour is all the more unacceptable because it is repeated. FIFA’s reaction was condemned by Odea Castera online, recalling the racist statements made by Argentine fans online against the French national team after the South American team won the 2022 World Cup.”

Editorial Picks

1 related

The French Football Federation (FFF) intends to file a complaint with FIFA after a video clip of Argentine players imitating part of a song containing racist phrases against the French team went viral, according to Agence France-Presse.

Pictures of the American heroes playing a part of that song sparked condemnation from the Football Association, and Agence France-Presse reported: “The French Federation will report the racist chants made by the Argentine players to FIFA.”

“The French Football Federation will transmit to FIFA the video circulating on social networks in which Argentine players are seen singing racist chants against French players,” said a source from the federation, headed by Philippe Diallo. “The federation will write to the Argentine Federation and will go to FIFA, with reservations about other measures,” they added from the media outlets.