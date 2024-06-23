The former world champion impressed in Saudi Arabia

The mixed martial arts show came Kingdom of Saudi Arabia For the first time in history. On Saturday, June 22, the magical meeting between the fans of this country and the well-known discipline took place. In this way, the fans had fun UFC on ABCWhich was held in Riyadh.

Battle of the stars between the Aussie Robert Whittaker (27-7) and the Russian Ikram Aliskirov (15-2) It was a real gift to the hundreds of people who gathered at the place located in Kingdom Square. The result of the match was amazing.

Let us remember that Aliskerov arrived to replace him Khamzat Chimaev, who had to collide against Whittaker, but was declared out for medical reasons. Therefore, many experts considered their competitor to be the most likely candidate, which is what happened recently.

The Australian person made the positive decision on the fast track. We didn’t have to wait long, as the former middleweight world champion showed his mettle in the first round.

Robert Whittaker takes over for UFC on ABC

The proceedings began and the more experienced knew that he had to succeed convincingly if he wanted to once again have a chance of getting close to the maximum roll. This is how he acted and made quick profits.

The center of the octagon was his chosen area Robert Whittaker To start their luxurious performance. The precise touch on Ikram’s face was the beginning of the end. The Russian was destabilized and tried to retreat for a few seconds of calm, but his opponent intensified his attack.

Aliskov received a kick to the head that sent him straight to the canvas, but the final point appeared seconds later. a big It moved freely toward the injured person’s face and knocked him down completely. Robert himself called the Russian’s near-passive autopsy, but the referee halted the proceedings to avoid further damage.

The crowd’s screams unleashed ecstasy at that moment, knowing that they witnessed a demonstration of the rise. Robert Whittaker, who was the UFC world titleholder in 2017, sent a clear warning signal to the middleweight performers. Will he hold the crown again?

To watch the video, you can click on the following connection.

