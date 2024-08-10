August 12, 2024

The former president of Smartmatic in the Philippines is on the run from the US… to Caracas?

Winston Hale August 10, 2024 1 min read


Photo: X @heidergarcia

Haider Garcia, the former director of Smartmatic in the Philippines and former US election official, has abruptly left the northern country amid growing speculation about his fate.

By Lapatilla.com

Could he have fled to Caracas?

Researcher and security expert J. Michael Waller was among the first to highlight the mysterious journey of Garcia, who until recently played a key role in the Texas election system.

Waller, known for his analysis of intelligence and security issues, suggested in a tweet that Garcia’s departure from the United States could be linked to ongoing investigations or possible ties to Chavismo in Venezuela.

Recently, reports came to light again in the Philippine House of Representatives that it admitted that electronic election data could be deleted in the middle of the night without anyone knowing.

When Smartmatic was forced to sell in the United States because of its ties to Venezuela, it retained the intellectual property of its software.

So far, neither Garcia nor his representatives have made public statements about his whereabouts or the reasons for his departure. Speculation about his fate and the reasons behind the move continue to fuel theories about a possible alliance with Maduro.

