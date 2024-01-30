The former Cuban NTV presenter appears in Spain with her daughter

Cubans sent their best wishes to former Cuban TV news anchor Mariuska Diaz, who was spotted in Spain.

Showbiz file Amplifícalo confirmed that Díaz is experiencing a “new phase” in the Iberian nation with his daughter.

“The unmistakable Mariuska Díaz, the face of Cuban National Television News at Midday Edition, is living a new phase in Spain with her daughter Camila Menéndez. We wish you success in this new phase!

Mariuska Diaz and her daughter have a very close relationship and the former presenter has been seen in several important moments with her daughter, even previously in Spain.

Last October Cuba Net She reported that the former NTV presenter accompanied her daughter to her graduation ceremony at the Mediterraneo Culinary Center, a school of cooking, gastronomy and dietetics, where the young woman obtained a post-graduate technician degree in kitchen management in Valencia, Spain.

but, Amplify it It indicates that Marewska may already be a permanent resident of the above-mentioned country.

The post, in which the Cuban woman appears happy with her daughter, received more than two thousand comments from viewers who remember her from her work in the island’s information system.

People send him greetings and good vibes moving forward outside of Cuba.