June 20, 2024

The first trailer and images for the Magic The Gathering and Assassin’s Creed collaboration

Roger Rehbein June 20, 2024

The new collaboration for Magic The Gathering: Universes Beyond is based on Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft’s popular historical franchise.

Universe Magic: Gathering It continues to expand into video games. The best example of this is Fallout, Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic franchise that’s part of the modern card game canon.

As part of the group Beyond the multiversewhich expands wizarding stories into established sagas and franchises, Wizards of the Coast has announced a new collaboration.

This time all eyes are on Assassin’s Creed, the historical adventure and stealth saga from Ubisoft. Best of all, its release date is very, very close.

It was revealed at the WeeklyMTG event The first cards from the Magic The Gathering: Assassin’s Creed setPlus the first trailer and details on how to play.

Will be July 5, 2024 When the first set of magic cards based on Assassin’s Creed will be available on Amazon and specialty stores.

Popular heroes like Ezio, Altair, or Eivor will jump into the world of Magic in the form of cards, along with other iconic Assassin’s Creed items.

This is the Assassin’s Creed Magic collection

One of the most important video game epics is coming to Magic with the new card set, which will be available on July 5. Thus, items such as the Animus, historical figures such as Leonardo DaVinci and famous assassins such as Ezio Auditore will be part of the world of magic.

Wizards of the Coast has announced this The set is compatible with Modern, Command, Legacy, and Vintage.

The Animus has a new destiny: Magic: The Gathering. Take a leap of faith into a new form of the game you love and find the realistic weapons, characters and locations that await you on the battlefield.”.

As usual, three sets will be released: Starter Set, Main Set, and Upgrade Set. New players should start with the starter set.

Doctrine killer

In the Official Website (Also in the image gallery we have included), we can see letters Ezio Auditore di Florence, The Animus, Altair, Edward Kenway, Cassandra also Ivor.

Epic-specific skills are also included, e.g The leap of faith, the vision of the eagle, the sword of abundance and scarcityOr even famous personalities like Da Vinci And Socrates.

The Magic The Gathering: Assassin’s Creed set hits stores on July 5, 2024, and more cards from each set will be revealed in the coming hours, as part of a new presentation from Wizards of the Coast.

