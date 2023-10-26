The first conference on women’s leadership in science brings together more than 150 researchers and trainers

Successful participation in the official presentation of the Future Project at an innovative day for women’s leadership in science that I organized Spanish Association for Executive Development in Science, Innovation and Art (ASEDECIA), in which I already participated omnium global, Miguel Hernandez University, University of Valencia, CEU San Pablo Foundation and INCLIVA, among other entities.

The Principe Felipe Research Center (CIPF) was the scene of the official presentation of the Futura project, in which more than 150 researchers participated during the day.

He was welcomed Deborah J. PyrexDirector of CIPF and a major ally of the project, highlighted that 68% of CIPF staff are women, and that 60% of research groups are run by women, as a result of a pioneering equality plan that reflects the importance of “generating a corporate culture to promote women in leadership positions”.

Luisa BravoThe head of ASEDEC+I+A and the Futura project explained, “This is the first pilot study in the world that will measure the impact of Bringing two methodologies to science“Leadership training and coaching adapt to science.”

in this meaning, Monica Lorenteresponsible for the development of the physical and chemical field of Global Omnium’s GAMASER, noted “the absolute involvement of the Valencian Business Group since the beginning of the FUTURA project in the goal of Highlighting women’s leadership in science And it goes one step further. We have, for example, a team of amazing women who make up the Research, Development and Innovation Department, led by María Angeles Serrano.

A wonderful and inspiring idea

Eloisa del PinoThe director of the CSIC described the Futura project as “this wonderful, inspiring, and timely idea,” as she pointed to “the scissors graph, that huge distance that exists between female scientists who achieve positions of responsibility and leadership compared to men, where more Of the positions, 70% are held by male scientists and less than 30% are held by women.

Del Pino pointed out that reading these reports gives the impression that we are not making progress The glass roof looks very strong That is why this year, within the Third Equality Plan, we have included a particularly important measure, to analyze the last fifteen years, and try to find out why it behaves like a scalpel.

At the opening ceremony, University Dean Miguel Hernandez said, Juan Jose RuizHe expressed his organization’s commitment to this Comprehensive policies “It breaks down the famous glass ceilings and prejudices that prevent women from achieving leadership. That’s why we were the first to join the Futura project.”

also There is no mysteryThe President of the University of Valencia described this initiative as “decisive and important, in an issue in which the University of Valencia has made significant progress. An issue that occupies us and drives us to action. “It is an essential initiative that combines ethical and scientific commitment so that women have more tools.” She confirmed that she is “the first university president. It took a woman 518 years to reach the position of university director.”

He attended the opening ceremony Mr. Jose Ferrer San SegundoFirst Deputy Mayor of the Valencia City Council, who highlighted the importance of this initiative to break the glass ceiling and the exemplary nature of the women gathered at CIPF.

In the morning session, the round table “Women in Science” was held with the participation of A Mighty ParamioPresident of the Association of Women Researchers and Technology Virginia LangbackSenior Director of the European Institute for Gender Equality.

Future project

After these interventions, the Future Project was presented by its director, Luisa Bravo, in which she also participated. But Benlock Director of UMH, W Elvira de la Peñaa researcher at the UMH_CSIC Neuroscience Institute, served as a spokesperson for the scientists already active in the project.

Later, at the table “Current Keys to Women’s Leadership in Research” Among the high-level professionals are the Director of the National Center for Cancer Research, Maria Blascowho commented on a recent study conducted by Harvard Business Review, explaining that it reached a “somewhat disturbing conclusion” because it speaks to the fact that the prevailing culture is still the culture of working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, “which is a culture of overwork.” Which is still very present.

In the following table, “Women’s leadership in innovation and entrepreneurship,” they participated Mar Borasfrom the Executive Board of the Women’s Conference on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics; M. Angeles MartinPresident of Skylife Engineering; Laura OlsinaPresident of the Spanish Federation of Technology Centers and Isabel GarciaResearcher at the Energy Research Center.

Talent has no gender

The morning wrap-up was carried out before Magdalena Lambformer director of information and innovation at the Audit Bureau Mariola PenadesDirector General of Research and Innovation at the Ministry of Health. “This is a meeting of an exceptional group of women who, with their passion and dedication, are working to enrich the world of science, and more specifically leadership in the field of science,” Benades noted. “Talent has no gender, and should in no way be an obstacle to achieving excellence for anyone.” The world of science and research is extremely rich in diversity and different perspectives “Every person, regardless of gender, contributes to and contributes to society.”

Practice leadership

In the afternoon, some innovative workshops were held in which the participants participated Delve into the main conclusions From morning presentations, practicing leadership skills, effective communication with a coach, and direct communication with Spanish researchers who are active at MIT and Harvard.

The workshops were opened by the Spanish Consul in Boston. Anna Duran. On behalf of the Government of Spain, Sylvia RuedaDirector of the Women and Science Unit at the Ministry of Science and Innovation, concluded the day of the Futura project, which adds new allies.