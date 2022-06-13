Economic Sciences presents another edition of its academic and professional conferences – InfoRegion

The Faculty of Economic Sciences of the National University of Lomas de Zamora will implement a new version of it Conferences on management, accounting and economics (ACE), the oldest academic event of the House of Graduate Studies in Loma.

This is the thirty-first edition and it will start This Tuesday from 7:30 pm. When will the inaugural chapter of the event take place, which will run through Thursday, June 16th. In addition, at the same time, the XXI Conference of the Graduate School of Economics will be held.

Aimed at students, alumni, educators and the general interested audience, the topics will be covered this year Smart cities, innovation and the economy. The state of Google assets, taxation, blockchain and crypto assets will be studied.

activity will happen 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. In person and sponsored by the Graduate School of Economics and Student Center Economic Sciences (CECE). In addition, drawings will take place during those three days and, as usual, will be delivered Attendance certificates.

a program

Tuesday 14

19.30. Eduardo Castica Creativity, innovation and transformations in organizations.

PhD in Economic Sciences. FCE Professor at the University of Buenos Aires. Author, author and expert in creativity and innovation

8:30 pm. Marcelo Tade: Smart Cities.

Technology Instructor at FCE – UNLZ. Inspira Tech Consultant in the Commercial District.

Technology Instructor at FCE – UNLZ. Inspira Tech Consultant in the Commercial District.

Wednesday 15

19.30. Ricardo Karsovy: The economy in 2022: current status and prospects.

A senior researcher in economic development, he worked as an Executive Director at the Inter-American Development Bank. a professor.

8:30 pm. Valeria Torreblanca: never stop learning. Digital tools for learning and creating your projects.

Bachelor of Management UBA, Google Representative in Argentina.

Bachelor of Management UBA, Google Representative in Argentina.

Thursday 16