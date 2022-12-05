The FBI is investigating an attack against two U.S. power substations that left more than 35,000 people without power

The FBI is investigating an attack on two electrical substations that left more than 35,000 people without power. (Reuters)

Two Electrical substations from a district North Carolina Damaged by scenes is being investigated Criminal offenceIt causes damage that can take days to heal Tens of thousands of people without electricityofficials said Sunday.

In response to the power outage that started at various places after 7pm on Saturday Moore DistrictOfficials announced a Emergency In this A Curfew from Sunday 9 pm to Monday 5 am. Also, district schools will be closed on Monday.

“An attack like this against critical infrastructure is a Criminal and willfulAnd I hope state and federal authorities will thoroughly investigate and bring those responsible to justice,” the governor tweeted. Roy Cooper.

Moore County Sheriff, Ronnie FieldsAt a press conference on Sunday, officials said they had not yet determined the motives. He noted that someone stopped and “fired at the substation, and the same thing happened at the other one.”

“No group has come forward to claim or accept its responsibilityFields commented. “We’re looking at all the possibilities.”

The Inspector General of Police has emphasized fbi Cooperates with state investigators Determine who the teacher is. He also promisedSome attention”.

“It is not accidental“, he pointed out.

Fields reported that the police are providing round-the-clock security at sub-stations and commercial establishments.

“There will be elements working 24 hours a day tonight,” Fields said.

About 36,000 customers Continued in the district Without light Sunday afternoon, according to the website power cut. us.

with predictions of Low temperature By Sunday night, the district had also formed a hostel In a sports complex Carthage.

Spokesperson Duke Energy, Jeff BrookeYes, pointed out that several pieces of equipment were damaged and needed to be replaced. He said the company was trying to resume service as soon as possible, but warned customers about the possibility blackout Lasts for days.

“We have some pretty sophisticated repairs ahead of us on some major equipment, so local residents should be prepared for this to be a multi-day repair for many customers through Thursday,” Brooks said. At the press conference.

District School Superintendent Dr. Tim Locklear, announced that Classes were canceled on Monday.

“From this point on, we’ll look at the situation on a daily basis to make those decisions,” Locklear said.

Newspaper Pilot In Southern Pines, one of its reporters said he saw a damaged substation gate lying on an access road.

“It was evident that a pillar supporting the gate had been severed at ground level. The substation infrastructure has been severely damaged,” the newspaper reported.

Some people’s district 100,000 people It is located about an hour’s drive to the southwest Raleigh Known for its golf clubs in Pinehurst and other communities.

