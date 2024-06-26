The famous Venezuelan artist met privately with Shakira, who promised to sing the song “Nassau” at her next concert.

Colombian singer Shakira shared, on her official Instagram page, the details of a meeting she held with Venezuelan content creator Lily Pons, during which some experiences and promises were exchanged.

The meeting took place on Ponce’s birthday. Shakira wanted to have details with the Venezuelan personality who in recent months has been part of the promotion of her new song “Puntería”.

During the conversation, Shakira asked Lily if she wanted her to sing something “special” at the Miami concert (in which the Venezuelan will participate) which is part of her end-of-year tour in the United States.

“Nassau,” Ponce replied, admitting that was his favorite song. “It’s special, it has a vibe you can listen to, although I also like ‘How When Where’.”

Other songs that the two women talked about were “Última” and “Ojos Así”. As for the first, the Colombian advised Lily that it is not good to live in a situation that deserves devotion.

The Venezuelan influencer and the Colombian singer recalled the moment they met. Shakira stated that this happened in the middle of her last tour at a concert in Los Angeles.

Shakira posted the video with a message wishing Lily Pons a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to my new friend who makes me laugh so much,” he wrote.

The message was immediately responded to by the influencer who described the space with Shakira, while they got their nails done, as “the most special Christmas gift”. “I will cry with happiness, how crazy life is,” he said.

Ponce is a famous figure on social media inside and outside Venezuela, as evidenced by the presence of more than 50 million followers on Instagram.