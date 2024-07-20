The family celebrates the young man’s entry into the medical school of UNAM and goes viral

a young student Social media networks were shocked by the announcement of the exact moment in which it appeared. Discover who He was accepted into medical school. In the UNAMHis father recorded the moment that went viral.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) is one of the universities Top 100 Universities in the WorldFor this reason, dozens of young people take an exam every year to enter some of the 133 professions it offers in three study paths: school learning, open education and distance learning.

As in previous years when announcing its results Entry CompetitionDozens of families were left in uncertainty and only a few were able to celebrate their children’s admission to the maximum study house.

This is the case of the family of user @North1968, whose real name is unknown, who shared: Feelings To have all his family members live family when They realized that. His son was accepted. In the profession of your choice.

Father registers his son who has been accepted into UNAM

In the recording, you can see the whole family waiting for the site to load the results. Seconds later, the father screams when he realizes that the young man has been accepted. Study at UNAM

The young man’s mother said in the midst of the family celebration after learning that her son was working in the profession he had chosen: “I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart, my soul mate. We will talk to everyone.”

The recording shows another young man, apparently the UNAM student’s brother, celebrating the student’s achievement and even the family dog ​​joins in the celebration by barking.

Family moved networks

The video moved netizens not only because the student would have done it. Fulfill your dream of studying medicineBut also through the family’s attitude in supporting and celebrating their son’s achievement.

“The blessing is not in UNAM, but in having that father that half of Mexico lost”; “It reminded me of when I also entered UNAM, and my mother was so happy that we cried. Today he is no longer with me, but it was one of the most beautiful moments we lived.”Your parents deserve the title, don’t let them down.“Tell me you’re a millionaire without telling me you’re a millionaire,” were some of the users’ comments.

Everything seems to indicate that @North1968 is a new content creator, sharing a slice of his life and his distinctive sense of humor on a platform of Chinese origin, where his most successful clip was the one of his son, which collected 3.4 million likes.

As a curious fact, it is important to note that 71% of admission applications are concentrated in only the 15 most difficult degrees to enter, with the profession of surgeon at the top, where the young man was accepted. It is followed by law, psychology, management and accounting.

Students accepted into the 2024-2025 cycle will begin classes next Monday, August 5.