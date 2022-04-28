The eminent professor and health specialist Dr. Juan Villa Valdes – Official government website of the Ministry of Public Health of Cuba

Doctor of Sciences Juan Vela ValdÃ©s, utters a few words after receiving the title of Doctor Honoris Causa, conferred by the University of CamagÃ¼ey Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz, at a ceremony in the Nicols GuillÃ© room, in the city CamagÃ¼ey, on November 7, 2017. ACN PHOTO / Rodolfo BLANCO CUÃ©s ‰ / sdl

Today, April 27, 2022, medicine, public health, higher medical education and the Cuban Revolution have suffered a great loss, with the physical disappearance of the eminent professor and public health worker Dr. Juan Villa Valde, aged 77.

With an impressive career, a man in keeping with his era, Dr. Villa was born in Havana on November 7, 1945.

Conrado Benitez was a literacy teacher. Responsible for student adjuncts and non-graduate teachers at the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the University of Havana; At Patricio Sierra Alta Hospital, in Maeso, former Baracoa district in the East, green crocodile head snout where he began his rural medical service in 1968, he was a physician and hospital director and later director of regional public health in Baracoa and Guantánamo; Regional Director of Public Health for Camaguey Province in 1972; Founding President of Kamagi University, Vice Minister of Higher Education, President of the Higher Institute of Medical Sciences of Havana, President of the University of Havana and Minister of Higher Education, in addition to other important political responsibilities that ± Ed held throughout his life.

the interim president, first, of the Union of Latin American Universities (UDUAL) and then the president-elect of UDUAL; Professor Emeritus of the University of Mayor de San Andres, La Paz, Bolivia; Member of the United Nations University Council, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the First Integrated Conference “Latin American University and Population Health” in November 2000 – coinciding with the celebration of the centenary of the founding of the University College of Dentistry from Havana – Doctor Honoris Causa from St. Thomas University, Minneapolis, MN, USA ; an honorary doctorate from the University of Sinaloa in Mexico, an honorary doctorate from the University of Camagüey, Cuba; Second-class specialist in public health organization and management; Since 2011, Dr. Vila Valde has served as full professor, consultant professor and honorary professor at the National School of Public Health (ENSAP) in Cuba.

For his doctoral thesis in health sciences titled “Training of Physicians for Health Services in Cuba: 1959-2014”, a qualitative historical investigation where the historical-logical method was used, Dr. Villa was awarded the National Academy Award in 2016, which is awarded annually by the Cuban Academy Science for the most important results of Cuban scientific research during the year.

Throughout his life he received many awards, recognitions and medals, among which are the following:

– Commemorative Medal “In Literacy”.

Medal of the fortieth anniversary of the victory of the revolution.

Medal of the twentieth anniversary of the attack on the Moncada Barracks.

Medal “Ignacio Chavez” awarded by UNAM.

Franchise “Cuban Education”.

Franchise “Manuel Fajardo”.

The annual “Carlos J. Finlay” award given by the Scientific Council of the Faculty of Medical Sciences of Pinar del RÃo.

Teacher award granted by the University Students Union.

A distinctive image of the state and government.

Commemorative plaque for the 485th anniversary of the Villa de San Cristobal de la Habana, donated by the Regional Assembly of the People’s Power of the City of Havana.

But all these lofty awards which he received throughout the years of his life, in no way diminished his humility, his humility, his sense of duty, his sensibility, his decency, his love for our land, and his human condition.

To speak of Professor Villa, as we affectionately and respectfully call him, his students, friends, and colleagues, means always to speak of a person with an empathic force beyond the ordinary and a sense of the value of friendship, duty and solidarity worthy of imitation; We must always remember the eternal worker of public health, the man of integrity, the ideal teacher.

We bid him farewell with deep regret, and he is certain that his example will always be present among us.

Our sincere condolences to your family, friends and colleagues.