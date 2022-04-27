Xunta offers 106 places in Family Medicine under merit competition system

The The Official Gazette of Galicia (DOG) publishes, In today’s release, the call to Public Employment Offer (OPE) with 106 medical positions, in primary care. Through this OPE, whose selection process will be carried out Through the merit competition systemGalicia will become the first community to adopt this selection system to attract physicians. The The advocacy, in addition, aims to alleviate the shortage of physicians in primary care and respond appropriately to the needs of this level of care.

Regarding the number of places in OPE73 of them correspond to the transformation of free accessAnd 6 Reserved for people with disabilities access s 27 for internal promotion. And so, all of those MIR who are in their last year of training in family and community medicine.

Among the characteristics of the new destinations, the mixed nature of service provision stands out, as they will be combined Health care in health centers and at points of continuous care (PAC).

How to register for OPE

Those who wish to participate in the selection process must complete One request to share, in the standard form, through the Virtual Office Professional (Fides / file-e / Operations Department / OPE). The deadline for applications will open from tomorrow, April 28, through May 31.

In particular, for empowerment purposes Participation of the resident medical staff (MIR) Who is currently in his last year of training in Family and Community Medicine, is expanding Duration of approval of the title of specialization and the benefits associated with it. Thus, you can apply even The last day of the claim period against the temporary list of those accepted and excluded from the process.

The selected persons, once they have demonstrated two years of permanence in active service status in the development of positions for this category, will be able to participate, by way of internal promotion, in Fixed selection processes for accessing categories of medical family members, hospital or local hospital medical personnel, for which they have the same access permission.

Likewise, after one year of taking office, they will be able to participate in it The open and permanent competition for transportation to access other destinations of the same category, within the Galician Health Service.