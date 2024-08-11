August 12, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Eleventh Conference on Educational Sciences

The Eleventh Conference on Educational Sciences

Zera Pearson August 11, 2024 2 min read

Saturday, August 10, 2024

19:05

El Esquiú had the first contact with Professor Paula Ariza, Director of the Faculty Division of Educational Sciences at UNCA, who explained details about this event.

At the outset, he announced: “We are pleased to invite the local educational community and the general public to the 11th Congress of Educational Sciences. On this occasion, we will discuss and debate issues related to education in current scenarios, and discuss and debate its general nature and as a right.”

He invited all those interested in participating in this meeting to hold it next Thursday and Friday starting at 7:30 a.m. “On Thursday the 15th, the corresponding accreditations of the registrants will be made and after that we will start the planned activities, which will also be carried out in the afternoon and on Friday the activities will be held in the morning and in the late afternoon,” adding that they will be carried out in person and mixed.

In conclusion, Ariza expressed: “We are waiting for you to exchange, reflect and build new knowledge with many colleagues and specialists in education, technology, history and politics, among other branches of knowledge, and to promote these dialogues in a democratic environment.” that enables us to reflect and deliberate on these and other issues that are very fundamental to our social, cultural and personal development linked to teacher training.

See also  NASA Trains Puerto Rican Students Interested in Oceanography - Metro Puerto Rico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

UASLP teacher wins L’Oréal-UNESCO scholarship
2 min read

UASLP teacher wins L’Oréal-UNESCO scholarship

August 12, 2024 Zera Pearson
Integrating the humanities into medicine is urgent.
4 min read

Integrating the humanities into medicine is urgent.

August 11, 2024 Zera Pearson
Long live science! Tec student accepted into international camp
3 min read

Long live science! Tec student accepted into international camp

August 10, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Why was he fired? This is what the arbitration report says
2 min read

Why was he fired? This is what the arbitration report says

August 12, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Venezuelans talk about new methods of repression: “The government is implementing them to paralyze the people”
2 min read

Venezuelans talk about new methods of repression: “The government is implementing them to paralyze the people”

August 12, 2024 Phyllis Ward
The rise in crime in New York’s Central Park is alarming
3 min read

The rise in crime in New York’s Central Park is alarming

August 12, 2024 Winston Hale
Kate Middleton reappears in video with Prince William after Paris Olympics
2 min read

Kate Middleton reappears in video with Prince William after Paris Olympics

August 12, 2024 Lane Skeldon