The Eleventh Conference on Educational Sciences

Saturday, August 10, 2024



19:05

El Esquiú had the first contact with Professor Paula Ariza, Director of the Faculty Division of Educational Sciences at UNCA, who explained details about this event.

At the outset, he announced: “We are pleased to invite the local educational community and the general public to the 11th Congress of Educational Sciences. On this occasion, we will discuss and debate issues related to education in current scenarios, and discuss and debate its general nature and as a right.”

He invited all those interested in participating in this meeting to hold it next Thursday and Friday starting at 7:30 a.m. “On Thursday the 15th, the corresponding accreditations of the registrants will be made and after that we will start the planned activities, which will also be carried out in the afternoon and on Friday the activities will be held in the morning and in the late afternoon,” adding that they will be carried out in person and mixed.

In conclusion, Ariza expressed: “We are waiting for you to exchange, reflect and build new knowledge with many colleagues and specialists in education, technology, history and politics, among other branches of knowledge, and to promote these dialogues in a democratic environment.” that enables us to reflect and deliberate on these and other issues that are very fundamental to our social, cultural and personal development linked to teacher training.