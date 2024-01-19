The dress code applied by Saime when performing procedures

The Administrative Service for Identification, Immigration and Immigration (Saime) is the entity responsible for the identification and documentation of citizens in Venezuela. When visiting offices, it is important to take into account the dress code that must be followed to provide the service.

According to Saimei regulations, citizens are advised to dress formally and elegantly.

The Identification Authority asks users to avoid wearing sportswear, shorts, sandals, hats and sleeveless shirts.

It is also prohibited for companions to enter by wearing tight pants, overalls, torn pants, or shirts with a low neckline or cut above the navel.

Additionally, motorized bike riders must remove their helmets when entering Saime offices.

Appropriate clothing

It is also suggested to choose appropriate clothing to enter the aforementioned body facilities, such as dress pants or skirts (not short skirts), shirts, blouses or jackets.

Likewise, the dress code is subject to footwear, as they cannot access the facility facilities wearing beach sandals or the like.

These standards are in place to maintain a respectful and professional environment.

Users who do not adhere to these guidelines will not be able to attend, so if they have an appointment scheduled, they must reschedule it.

