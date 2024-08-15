The Dominican Republic’s transportation system is unifying its offer for payments using bank cards.

In an important milestone for the modernization of public transport, the Mobility and Transport Fund (FIMOVIT), in collaboration with Portal, has officially enabled the option to pay with electronic wallets in the Integrated Transport System (SIT) of Santo Domingo and Santiago. From now on, users can use their Apple Pay and Google Pay wallets enabled in the country by financial entities directly on the Santiago cable car, the Los Alcarrizos cable car, on the bus lanes of Winston Churchill Avenues, Núñez de Cáceres and Charles de Gaulle as well as on the OMSA lines where the electronic payment service is available.

This solution offers a higher level of convenience and security, since the user does not need to wait in lines or recharge, and can use his mobile phone, in addition to his bank card, thus enhancing the acceptance of payments using contactless bank cards of the main brands, which have already been part of the payment methods integrated into the system since the beginning of the new transport model, which positions the Dominican Republic as one of the countries with one of the most updated ticketing systems in the world.

In addition, by integrating the most advanced payment tools such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, the offer of electronic payment services is expanded and the acceptance of bank cards is unified, facilitating payment processes for thousands of users looking for convenience and speed when it comes to paying. Using the transportation system in our country. Users who wish to obtain this service only need to check the availability and registration steps with their financial institution.

“We are pleased to offer SIT users the possibility to use digital wallets for their daily payments. This initiative not only improves the flexibility of urban mobility and the travel experience for our users, but also demonstrates our dedication to adopting innovative technologies that make the lives of our citizens easier,” said Ricardo Roques, CEO of FIMOVIT.

FIMOVIT is also ready to expand this digital payment option to other modes of transportation in the near future, ensuring that users enjoy a unified payment experience across all public transportation.

With these actions, Vimovit reaffirms its commitment to innovation and continuous improvement of transportation services, facilitating access and mobility for all citizens of Santo Domingo and Santiago.