The doctor filed a complaint against Villar, who received support from the fifth grade in the clinics.

Fifth-grade teachers at the Clinicas Hospital defended Alvaro Villar, the center’s director, in a letter they submitted to the Medical School Council, where they voted to file a complaint against him for workplace harassment.

“The undersigned, professors from the various services of the Hospital de Clínicas, wish to express their support and appreciation for the profound transformations carried out by the current administration, headed by Dr. Álvaro Villar. Transformations that have restored the status of the hospital to the position it should never have lost, restoring a good social image, the enthusiasm of professionals and officials and, most importantly, improving care processes,” begins the letter written to Arturo Briva, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine.

“We hope that personal and administrative disputes, or however they may be classified (currently under discussion), will be placed at another level, so that they do not affect the management of the hospital, without prejudice to the fact that the administrative processes are carried out with due guarantees for all parties concerned,” the letter read.

“We understand that if a personal claim affects the management of the hospital, it constitutes a damage to the entire university hospital and we hope that a solution can be found that does not jeopardize the direction established by the management under the leadership of Villar. The current management stands out even more, if we take into account the previous ones that gave an image of the Hospital de Clínicas, in our opinion negative and deficient.

The professors said they were not in a position and “not the right time” to “express an opinion based on current administrative matters.”

“Because we do not have reliable knowledge of all the data because we did not have access to the reports in this case,” they added, “given these limitations, we recognize that we must prioritize current management over ongoing administrative claims.”

"We believe that the public interest mortgage would be a frustrating setback, in this case the apparent improvement of the university hospital, at the expense of administrative claims that could be resolved in other areas," the report concludes.

As mentioned Country He confirmed Montevideo GateThe College Board, by a vote of 11 out of 11, decided to shelve the investigation into the complaint against Villar for alleged workplace harassment.

The complaint was filed by Marina Stoll, former technical director of the Hospital de Clínicas. The board’s decision cites “irregularities” in the investigation that it says “do not comply with the law.”