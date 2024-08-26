The disgruntled customer counted her money for two hours and then left without making a purchase.





A dissatisfied customer in China has gone viral after she carried out a very particular act of revenge against the luxury brand’s Louis Vuitton store: she took 600,000 yuan (75,150 euros) in cash and made workers count it for two hours before leaving without buying anything.

According to the woman, identified under the pseudonym “Xiaomayouren” on the social network Xiaohongshu, staff at the establishment, located in a shopping mall in the central city of Chongqing, treated her rudely, rolling their eyes when she asked them for dresses to try on or ignoring her when she asked for a glass of water.

After complaining to the company was useless and after two months of rudeness, the dissatisfied customer decided to return to the store, this time with an assistant and a friend. They tried on the dresses, and when it came time to pay, it was time for revenge.

Xiaomayuren took out a bag full of banknotes – the highest denomination in China is just 100 yuan (€12.50), so she had to have at least 6,000 – and forced the same staff who had not treated her properly to count them, one by one, for two hours.

When they finally finished this arduous task, the woman simply said, “We don’t want to buy anything anymore, we’re leaving,” and took their money without further ado.

The story has caused a stir on China’s heavily censored social media, where there have already been other cases of viral stories about disdainful attitudes by luxury store employees.

“The ending is so funny! I’ve always wondered why these writers are so arrogant,” one user commented, quoted by Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post.

Another noted: “They may sell luxury goods, but that doesn’t mean they are ‘luxury’ themselves.”

