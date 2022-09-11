The demand for medical school doubles the movement between societies

Julian Alvarez Escudero, dean of the only college that has more or fewer young people who come from other communities to study medicine in Galicia or that more or fewer students go to other autonomy, is neither positive nor negative “if the system is fair.” This address is found in Galician society. That is, if the university entrance exams are the same across Spain. However, with regard to this mobility, Escudero is aware that there are other programs that can promote it, such as Erasmus, without the exchange in Spanish territory being so important.

The allure and demand for a medical degree is clear. It is the race that is the highest in terms of its width. There are degrees whose last registration has a higher qualification, but they are ten or twenty seat studies (at USC, Medicine offers 350). In addition, such observations are common in all of Spain, hence the ability to move to try to enter the center wherever it is. According to web notesAnd the The state university with a minimum grade point average of 13 (12708), Rovira i Virgili, in Tarragona; Complutense averaged 13.5 this year.





According to data from universities, this high mobility is almost exclusively for medical studies throughout Spain. In Business and Management, in a large number of societies, more than 90% of university students who entered have completed the selective career in the same place. It also occurs in high incidence, albeit lower, in mathematics, and in nursing. In Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Cantabria and Navarra, mobility is greater than in other regions of Spain, due in the first two cases due to the proximity to Madrid, with a large university offer, or due to the meager width of the region itself in the case of the latter two .


