The decision taken by Andres Iniesta that he will announce in Barcelona at the age of 40: “Welcome to my future”

Andres Iniestaauthor of The Goal That Gave Spain Victory in World Cup in South Africa in 2010He reported on social media that he would announce his future on October 8.

Iniesta published a post on various social networks entitled “Coming soon”, in which you can see a masked artist painting a mural with his image on it and writing in English. “Welcome to my future” With a date of October 8. The footballer from Albacete, without a team since the expiration of his last contract with Emirati club Emirates in June this year, has had a long professional career, almost always linked to Barcelona, ​​the club where he started the youth and youth category and which he left in June 2018 after sixteen seasons in the team. The first and 674 official matches.

Since then, from 2018 to July 2023, he has been in Vissel Kobe Japanese and from August 2023 to June 2024 in Emirates Club.

-He will announce his retirement-

You will do it in Barcelona Next Tuesday, in a week, coinciding with the number that has accompanied him almost his entire life and that has made him an icon. Andres’ record is impressive: 22 national titles with Barcelona and three with Japanese club Vissel Kobe; At international level, 10 titles with Barcelona, ​​including four champions, as well as two European Youth Championships with Spain and his great treble: two Euros and a World Cup with La Roja, scoring the goal that delighted all of us Spaniards. That’s a total of 40 titles, one of the most won in history. See also José Soto admitted hitting Jefferson Farfan in the Alianza Lima dressing rooms

