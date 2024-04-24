The deadline imposed by the regime to amend presidential nominations in Venezuela has expired

A guard guards the entrance to the National Electoral Council in Caracas, Venezuela (Reuters/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

The deadline to amend Venezuela's presidential nominations expired on TuesdayThis comes after an extension granted by the National Electoral Council, which allowed political parties to make some moves in the past three days, before the elections scheduled for July 28.

Although the CNE did not comment on the matter, on Saturday, when this period was originally supposed to end, the corporation announced 72 hour extensionwhich expired Tuesday night, so the entity now needs to publish Final record With all incidents recorded during this process.

After alliances, resignations, and joinings in the past hours. The list of contenders has been reduced from 13 to 10All the men are with the diplomat Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia As a candidate for the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unionist Platform (PUD).

Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia

The former ambassador received the support of both parties Movement for Venezuela (MPV) and New time (UNT), which remained without a candidate after the resignation of the governor of Zulia state (northwest) Manuel RosalesWho did not receive support to win the coalition nomination.

González Urrutia ended up becoming the standard bearer of the Democratic Unionist Party due to his ineligibility preventing him from competing for public office. Maria Corina Machadowho was elected in the primary elections as the bloc’s presidential candidate, and the obstacles placed by the National Electoral Council, according to the opposition, to the nomination of Corinna Uriswho was the first choice to replace the anti-Chavista leader.

Meanwhile, the Christian Social Representative Juan Carlos Alvarado and evangelical businessman Louis Ratti They withdrew their applications They added their support for social democratic lawmaker Luis Eduardo MartinezWhich now enjoys the support of several parties.

Moreover MP Jose Brito He added an electoral card to his aspirations because, as he put it Eviethe match Justice first PJ, who was judicially intervened on Monday, joined his candidacy.

Nicolas Maduro (Reuters/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) handed control of the PJD – whose traditional leaders are part of the PYD – to Brito, who was expelled from the party in 2020 over allegations of alleged corruption.

Thus, the anti-Chavista, a critic of the National Unity Party, addressed the question of Bijay Gay's candidacy before the National Electoral Council.

Meanwhile, the dictator Nicolas MaduroHe remains the candidate with the largest number of electoral tickets in his favor, an advantage that he hopes will help him obtain re-election for the second time in a row next July.

(With information from EFE)