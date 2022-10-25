The daughter and granddaughter of Jose Luis Rodriguez captivated everyone with her swimsuit

Liliana Rodriguez She is the eldest daughter of Jose Luis “Albuma” Rodriguez. Lately this has been news since he quit Sit Who Can. The member officially resigned from the reality show and lost her chair. This happened when the latest immune challenge was tilted in favor of Ecuadorean committee member Alejandra Jaramillo.

Driver Julian Gill confirmed: “What can I tell you, what happened LilianaIt was very amazing. In the short time I worked with her, I became very fond of her. We had good chemistry as partners and friends, I looked at her and knew what she thought. Today I can say that thanks to this show, I have a good friend. ”

Related news

last weekend, Liliana She was visited in Miami by her only daughter: Galilea Lopez Murillo. “You woke up today with a full stomach and a full heart, moments like this are what life is all about! I feel so blessed and favored. Thank God!” The young woman wrote on her social networks.

Galilea Lopez Murillo from the beach. Source: Instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

Galilee She posted a video in which she appears with her mother, in a swimsuit, enjoying the sand and the sun. The 55-year-old actress wore a black and white swimsuit, while the young woman sported an animal print bikini. Granddaughter wrote “We went to the beach to heal the soul” Puma Rodriguez in the publication.

The Instagram post exceeded 2,000 likes and 80 comments. “Your beautiful daughter Liliana“, How beautiful… God bless you”, “Greetings from Ecuador, have a lot of fun. Blessings” were some of the messages the mother and daughter received.