May 6, 2022

The Cuban government hands over key management to a Canadian hotel company exclusively

Phyllis Ward May 6, 2022 2 min read

Canadian Blue Diamond resort chain, with 21 hotels in Cuba, we will manage Exclusive all polo Tourist from South Key LargoNear the island of youth, from the height of the winter season 2022-2023.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the management of the key will be jointly with the Cuban state company Gran Caribe and will include the management of hotels and non-hotel facilities for the island, which has 1,348 rooms, in which the island authorities want to obtain an increase in outbound tourism.

Miguel Garcia, Director of Communications at Blue Diamond Resorts, which operates brands such as Memories, Royalton and Starfish in Cuban soil, announced the agreement during the FITCuba 2022 international tourism fair taking place in Varadero.

“For Blue Diamond it will be a far-reaching project and a unique experience, as we are talking about a semi-total management of a tourist destination with all its facilities”Garcia said, citing official site Cubadepati.

According to the official, the purpose of the Canadian hotel company is to “revive” this place on the southern coast of Cuba and introduce it to international markets.

In Cayo Largo del Sur, the airport will be expanded to create new air connections, in addition to increasing services and offerings, especially in Marina Marlin, one of its main attractions, and deepening the hotel beaches in a sand-dumping. Officials said.

Blue Diamond, founded in 2010, is the fastest growing hotel group in the Caribbeanand has facilities in Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Antigua, Costa Rica, Barbados, Tobago and Granada, although none of them have as many hotels as Cuba.

So far it operates 15,500 rooms in ten countries.

