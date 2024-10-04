October 5, 2024

The Cuban Embassy in Guyana presents a report on the health condition of actress Diana Rosa Suarez

Lane Skeldon October 4, 2024 2 min read

The Cuban Embassy in Guyana reported that actress Diana Rosa Suarez was transferred to Georgetown General Hospital, in the Guyana capital, where she is still receiving treatment after suffering a heart attack last Saturday in Havana.

According to a memorandum published by the diplomatic headquarters in FacebookThe Cuban Ambassador to Guyana, Jorge Francisco Soberon Luis, visited Diana Rosa and confirmed her presence Good mood.

He stated that the actress remains in stable condition and that the embassy will systematically monitor her development.

Suarez, known for her distinguished career in theater and television, suffered a heart attack last Saturday, and when she arrived at the Cardiology Institute, she did not want to stay in the hospital because she had to travel to Guyana to apply for a tourist visa to the United States. Countries, as journalist Giulietta Osende explained.

The actress later traveled to Guyana, where local doctors confirmed that in addition to this heart attack, He had another one that was going to happen about three months ago They recommended a month of complete rest.

Diana Rosa Suarez, known for her iconic roles as “The Bride of Zorro” and other unforgettable characters, was in Guyana to attend an appointment at the United States Embassy in order to obtain a visa that would allow her to join her grandchildren and nieces abroad.

On August 30, Diana Rosa Suarez celebrated her 80th birthday with a big party surrounded by friends, such as Tahimi Alvariño, Paula Ali, Veronica Lin, Nestor Jiménez, Mario Aguirre, Hector Noas, Myriam Socarras and Gretel Cazon, as well as the broadcaster. Marino Luzardo and singers Beatriz Márquez and Hector Tellez.

Diana Rosa was born in the Loyano neighborhood of Havana and is a grandmother of two granddaughters who live in the United States.

