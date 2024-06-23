The city of Hojedospol celebrates the first graduation of medical residencies in emergency medicine and family medicine and the second in internal medicine. – Dominican National Police

The activity was carried out in the National Police Hall, in the Juan Pablo Duarte Educational Plaza.

The General Teaching Hospital of the National Police (Hosjedopol) celebrated on Saturday the graduation of the first batch of medical residencies in emergency medicine and family medicine, and the second batch in internal medicine, at a ceremony held in the auditorium of the Law Enforcement Foundation. It is located in the Juan Pablo Duarte Educational Plaza.

The activity began with the blessing of the chaplain, Rev. Alejandro Cabrera, who after praying blessed each graduating student with holy water and urged them to succeed in this newly achieved goal.

On behalf of Major General Ramon Antonio Guzmán Peralta, General Cristina García Domínguez, Central Director of Medicine and Health, was present, who was also part of the table of honor composed of Colonel José Ovidio Maldonado Reyes, Executive Director of Hosjedopol; Hector Ivan Matos, Deputy Managing Director; Jefferson Luciano Ortiz, Deputy Chief Operating Officer; Cesar Carlos Corradin Velez, FARD.

They are accompanied by Lieutenant Colonel Melkis Pavel Castillo Carvajal; Dr. Yemi Yesenia Kamilo Ogando; and Dr. Agueda Emilia Ruiz Landa.

The ceremony began with the words of the national anthem and permission was requested from presenter Dr. Hector Balcarce Estevez PN

The certificates were handed over in the following manner: The first certificate for Emergency Medicine was handed over by Medical Colonel José Ovidio Maldonado Reyes to the Indiana Integrated Doctor Maria del Orbe; The first certificate in Family Medicine was handed over by Lieutenant Colonel Camilo Ogando to Second Lieutenant Roberto Jiménez de la Rosa. General Cristina Garcia Dominguez handed over the first certificate in internal medicine to Dr. Renelda Lorenzo Ramirez.

Keyword

Medical Colonel Jose Ovidio Maldonado Reyes expressed his congratulations to the graduates, noting that the hospital will continue to train resident doctors in various specialties, including anesthesia, and highlighting the importance of their work in reducing patients’ suffering.

meritorious

Medals were awarded to graduates who excelled academically: in Emergency Science, Dr. Delio Maldonado Lavander and Dr. Michael Díaz Durán were accommodated; in Family Medicine, Sergeant Dr. Secri Elizabeth Medina Feliciano; ARD Sergeant Pablo Israel Pinales Pérez, ERD Corporal Dr. Iriani Solis Encarnacion, Dr. Jocasta Paulino Peña and Fusion Doctor Yicauris Ortiz; And in internal medicine, Dr. Miguel Jose Escaño Burgos, Dr. Martinez Reyes, and Dr. Ramon Alberto Gonzalez Reyes.

Confessions

During the activity, plaques of appreciation were handed over to Hosjedopol authorities, including Colonel José Ovidio Maldonado Reyes, Lieutenant Colonel Agueda Emilia Ruiz Landa, Hector Balcácer Estévez, and Melques Pavel Castillo Carvajal.

Sergeant Sicre Elizabeth Medina, Chief Resident at FARD, delivered words of gratitude, emphasizing the importance of effort and dedication in their training as doctors, and expressing her gratitude to the hospital.

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures such as journalist Ricardo Neves; General®️ Obstetrician-Gynecologist Frank F. Mina de Lemos; Orthopedic Medical Colonel Cesar Carlos Corradin Velez, FARD, Director of FARD Military Teaching Hospital “Dr. “Ramon de Lara”; Colonel Oncology Surgeon, Ramon Enrique Félix Jiménez, ERD, Director of the Central Hospital of the Armed Forces; Mr. Julio Sánchez Marinez, Dean of the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (INTEC); and Dr. Miguel Ernesto Rubio Kranwinkel.