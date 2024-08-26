The Chilean Communist Party differs from Boric and defends Maduro: it denies the existence of a dictatorship in Venezuela.

The leader of the Chilean Presidential Council, Lautaro Carmona, said that Venezuela is witnessing a separation of powers and an institutional framework that must be respected.

he Communist Party (PC) Chile continues to put in place a government Gabriel BoricWhich they are supposed to be allies of. On Sunday, they made clear their position on the recent Venezuelan elections, first through a press release and then in an interview with TVN’s “Estado Nacional” program, where their president said, Lautaro CarmonaHe stressed that Venezuela “It’s not a dictatorship.”

In the statement, the group stated for the first time that it is “firmly committed to respecting and preserving the sovereignty of the people,” stressing its “steadfast commitment to democracy, pluralism and human rights.” For this reason, they said they share “the call for countries in the region to deliver aid.” Minutes collapse For the electoral process, which must be approved by “Neutral international observers.”

We reaffirm that Foreign Policy Chile led Head of StateThey said, and we fully respect this privilege, in addition to appreciating “all the examples and paths that allow us, as a country, to contribute to overcoming the crisis.”

However, they also stressed that “it is important to emphasize that Venezuela was a target unilateral economic sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies, which were denounced and rejected by the United Nations.”

For this reason, “we urge the international community to do so.” Abstain To take positions that can He is ascending climate confrontation In Venezuela, the crisis is being exacerbated to extreme levels. The document concluded that any solution must be within the framework of unlimited respect for human rights.

The Chilean parliament called on the international community to “refrain from adopting positions that would reinforce the climate of confrontation in Venezuela.”

In the morning, the president Communist Party, Lautaro CarmonaHe defined the party’s position in a dialogue with the National State Program. TVNStressing that what Venezuela is experiencing is “not a dictatorship,” as the Maduro regime has not yet established by force.

Below are excerpts from the interview, as recorded by Ex-Ante:

-President Boric said: “There is no doubt that we are facing a dictatorship that rigs elections, suppresses those who think differently, and does not care about the largest exile in the world, comparable only to Syria.” Are you in a position today to sign or agree with the President on this declaration?

-We are very clear. With great respect, in a good tone, and without any change: We do not participate, and we do not have this conclusion.

– What did they not agree on? What is dictatorship? What falsifies elections? About exile or all 3?

– I don’t want to get into an argument with the president, because I want to be consistent in respecting him despite my differences and focus on the positives and the different points of view that we have.

-How not to be a dictatorship?

-That it is not a dictatorship. I cannot rush to define dictatorship if I know that there is a separation of powers. Some say “no, the powers are not separate”. Well, I do not know in Chile if they are separate or not, let’s say (…) I am not the governor of Venezuela. It is a different reading that we do with respect.

-Are you speaking on behalf of the Chilean Communist Party?

– I speak on behalf of the Chilean Communist Party.

– Even Karol Cariola and ministers Camila Vallejo, Janet Jara and Nicolás Cataldo, who are party members, but are ministers of state? Isn’t this a dictatorship for them too?

-At first, they were present at the meeting (…) There was an accumulation of different assessments and they were compiled.

-Is the Maduro regime systematically violating human rights, as the UN says?

-I don’t know.

-And what President Boric says about a dictatorship rigging elections?

– I am not a representative of Venezuela’s institutions, they are institutional.

-Do you believe and respect what that institution says?

-Here, yes.