August 22, 2024

The Chicago Cubs have released Dominican Hector Neres from the 2024 MLB draft.

Cassandra Curtis August 20, 2024 2 min read

On August 20, the 35-year-old veteran pitcher, Hector NeresI learned about the decision from chicago cubsRegarding not continuing with the team in the 2024 MLB season.

According to an ESPN reporter in Chicago. Jessie RogersAs confirmed by social network X, Specifically in your profiledecision chicago cubs.Reliever Hector Neris has been designated a free agent and has already cleared waivers, sources tell ESPN. He will be released. Jack Neely, acquired from the Yankees in the Mark Leiter Jr. trade, will be called up to replace him.«

In addition, Hector Nereswho signed a one-year, $9 million contract with chicago cubs In the offseason he had an erratic campaign in the ninth. Although he recorded 17 saves and 46 strikeouts in 44 innings, he also gave up five save opportunities. His performance, which fell short of expectations, led the organization to look for new options to bolster the bullpen.

To fill the position vacated by Neris, chicago cubs The young right-handed shooter called into his ranks. Jack Neely.acquired from New York Yankees In a trade last month, Neely will have a chance to prove himself in the majors.

Chicago Cubs Maneuver for Greater Financial Freedom in 2025

This movement does not only affect the present. chicago cubsbut it also has significant implications for the future of the franchise. Neris had a $9 million player option for next season that would have been automatically activated if he met certain appearances and saved goals. However, by releasing him early, the team avoids having to exercise that option, giving them more financial flexibility for the 2025 campaign.

resolution chicago cubs To dispense with it Hector Neres This comes at a time when the team is in a tough position in the National League Central Division. With a 61-64 record, the team is 5.5 games out of a wild card spot and 11.5 games behind the division leader. Milwaukee Brewers.

Neris, who spent the past two seasons with him. Houston Astros He was one of the top relievers in the American League. Coming out of the group he was drafted by Craig’s Advisoropens a new chapter in his career, while the ninth continues to search for the formula to return to the fight, and thus approach the one who shows the guarantees.

Hector Neres is thrilled in a Chicago Cubs uniform at MLB 2024
Chicago Cubs have decided to cut Dominican’s services for the rest of the 2024 MLB campaign.

