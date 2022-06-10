June 11, 2022

The chariot of perseverance made a friend on Mars

Roger Rehbein June 11, 2022 2 min read
A self-driving Rover Perseverance tested on Mars 1:09

(CNN) – The persistent rover befriended Rock about four months ago, and they haven’t been separated since.

according to Leave the camera to prevent dangers perseverance.

Within four months, the boulders have cut more than 8.5 kilometers across the rugged terrain. Join the mission during an expedition to explore Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake and river delta, as NASA scientists study rocks from a formation the team refers to as “Maaz.”

The Mars Perseverance rover gained a new travel companion when a boulder got at the wheel four months ago while exploring the Jezero Crater.

It escorted the persevering rock north to the Octavia E. Butler landing pad, before turning west toward a delta remnant that scientists call “Kodiak,” and then to the western Jezero Delta.

The current goal of the Mars rover is to drill cores and examine the sedimentary rocks around the delta region. These rocks were created billions of years ago, when there was water in the area, According to NASA.

The perseverance rock, moving on the wheel of the car, does not affect the operations and it remains to be seen how long the new robotic navigator friend will remain.

If the boulder fell and called the rover, it would be far from home, surrounded by strange and unknown boulders.

Soul pet rocks and Curiosity

Curiosity isn’t the first Mars spacecraft to adopt the Elif rock.

The Spirit rover, which was active from 2004 to 2010, had a potato-sized boulder in its right rear wheel early in its ride. The stone blocked the wheel, so NASA scientists had to open it.

See also  Scientists have discovered that the center of the Earth is different from what was previously believed

The Curiosity rover is no stranger to rocks looking for a ride, and several rocks have been sitting in its right-hand front wheel for weeks. The rover started roaming the Red Planet in the middle of 2012 and still is In process.

