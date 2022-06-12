The trick to using my WhatsApp account on a cell phone

Use two WhatsApp accounts on one cell phone. (Photo: The Mail)

Officially, only one can be installed. Application From The WhatsApp and use one account per phonebut There are ways to use two WhatsApp accounts at the same time on a cell phone, With pre-installed third-party apps or utilities.

Under the above context, Infobae brings you how you can have two WhatsApp applications in one Android Take advantage of the features of some phones And through the free apps available on google apps.

How to find out if a cell phone has the function of repeating applications

With the rise of mobile phones that support multiple SIMs, Android manufacturers have had to work hard to make sure that you can take advantage of two SIM cards, and that there may be two different phone numbers. With two phone numbers, you may want to use two different accounts on Messaging app.

Dual messaging or app mirroring isn’t a standard feature on Android right now, so it depends on whether or not the phone manufacturer wants to include it. In fact, Samsung I have included it in some cell phones and not in others.

Use dual messaging on a Samsung mobile phone. (Photo: Androidphoria)

In this article Samsung phones with dual messages will be taken as an example, The process being very simple. It should be noted that Step by step identical in other brands of mobile devices; Like OnePlus, Huawei, for example.

1. Open Adjust.

2. Dual messaging settings are partially hidden in mobile settings. Scroll vertically through the list until you find a file Advanced Options.

3. Here you have to search and touch Dual messaging. If this option does not appear on your Samsung mobile phone, it may not be included.

4. Now in the Dual Messaging section, just enable the required messaging apps functions: in this case, The WhatsApp. The list displays the currently installed compatible applications.

5. Before activating this function, you must accept the exemption from the responsibility.

6. After the first confirmation comes the second confirmation. This time, you have to confirm it You want to install another version of WhatsApp, Which will be the account that can be used with another account.

7. This new version will have a different icon so it can be distinguished. Click Installations.

8. Ready, you’ll have it new whatsapp on mobile, With a small stacked logo in the lower right corner. This WhatsApp clone works completely independently of the original, So another WhatsApp account linked to another phone number can be set up.

Double messages on mobile devices. (Photo: Androidphoria)

If it is not from the factory, a third-party app can be used

If the mobile phone does not have the function of cloning an application so that you can have two copies of WhatsApp, then there are many applications in Google Play that can help you, such as AppClone also parallel space For example, but not limited. The latter is recommended for better compatibility.

Parallel spaces create a file “parallel space” Where you can install applications without interfering with external applications. In this way, there is the possibility of installing a copy of WhatsApp internally while installing another copy of WhatsApp externally. Here is step by step:

Parallel Space to use two versions of WhatsApp. (Photo: GooglePlay)

1. When you open the app for the first time, it creates a space on its own in a process that takes less than a minute. When you’re done, tap beginning.

2. The next step is Select the applications you want to install in this parallel space. Parallel Spaces selects some of the apps in advance, but if you are only interested in WhatsApp, it is better to select WhatsApp and deselect the rest to improve performance.

3. Click Add a parallel space.

4. Done, you now have a copy of WhatsApp installed.

Touch the icon to open it, and you can see that there is a possibility to login with different account and use different WhatsApp on the same phone. As always, you should verify the phone number via text or call before you start using other WhatsApp.

