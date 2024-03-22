March 22, 2024

The challenge facing the University of Medical Sciences of Holguin • Workers

Zera Pearson March 22, 2024 2 min read

The University of Medical Sciences of Holguín has a new goal regarding quality in the training of health professionals in the Oriental Province: institutional reaccreditation.

Photo: Liane Fonseca

This process, scheduled to take place next November, will keep the university community busy ensuring which aspects will be evaluated by the National Accreditation Board (JAN).

According to Doctor of Science Elizabeth Leyva Sánchez, Quality Coordinator at the Holguin Centre, working committees have been organized to address the six variables that will be examined at the end of the year that relate to the institutional context and its overall importance; teachers; Professional training; Postgraduate research and training; infrastructure; The economic and social impact of the university.

“The quality of the programs has been so accredited that the institution currently has 23 accredited graduate specializations, of which 21 are distinguished and two are accredited,” comments Leyva Sanchez.

He confirms that medical and dental degrees and master's degrees in medical education are also accredited, giving the institution an important endorsement.

To ensure the process, systematic workshops are henceforth held with the aim of preparing managers responsible for the main substantive processes and those responsible for the professions and programs involved in the evaluation.

The University of Medical Sciences of Holguin, which is about to turn 15 years old, has had the accredited category since 2015, and now does not rule out the possibility of obtaining distinction, through the combined action of all its factors.

