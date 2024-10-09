The Center for Science Communication and ANATEL sign an alliance for the 7th American-Hispanic Forum for Science Journalism

In order to enhance its extent and importance 7th American-Hispanic Science Journalism ForumWhich will be held for the first time in our country at the Autonomous University of Chile next November 26he Center for Scientific Communication and National Association of Television (ANATEL) They signed a cooperation agreement.

Through its president, Pablo VidalANATEL is committed to sponsoring and disseminating the event, especially among the press teams of its associated channels. In this sense, the Foundation highlighted the contribution of the meeting and the desire to continue cooperation with the Center for Science Communication to enhance the debate on the role of journalism in disseminating science.

“Integrity of information is one of the fundamental assets of the media. In this sense, this agreement validates the work developed by Anatel towards attributed sources with scientific accuracy, which is absolutely essential to confront issues such as disinformation in fields as different as public health, climate change or artificial intelligence.” “. interview.

This year’s theme, the 7th Latin American Science Journalism Forum is a space to reflect and discuss the importance of science as a source of information “In the face of extreme weather, is there extreme journalism?“Born in Mexico, from the Mexican Network of Science Journalists, this year it will also be held in parallel in Argentina, Peru and Chile.

For his part, the Vice Rector for Research and Doctorate Studies at the Independent University said: Dr. Ivan SuazoHe pointed to the leadership of the Scientific Communication Center in stimulating debate and discussing urgent problems, in addition to emphasizing that the meeting will be sponsored by the university. UNESCO Chair for Scientific Education for Citizenship.

Regarding the alliance with ANATEL, he stated that it allows “to expand the range of audiences we want to reach, in this case, journalists and communications professionals who report daily on climate change and its impacts.”

Finally, the two authorities expressed their desire to permanently cooperate in events of journalistic and scientific interest, where joint actions can enhance the spread of scientific, documented and reliable information.