The Castilla-La Mancha Science Museum is among the 10 best museums in Spain in the field of renewable energies

Crowdfunding platform Fundeen announced for Science Museum in Castilla-La Manchalocated in Cuenca, as one of the ten best places in Spain to learn about renewable energies.

As reported by Fundeen in a press release, the end of summer gives way to another type of tourism and one of the favorite things at this time is cultural activities, as Spain is an “international standard” and offers different museums and spaces where you can learn about renewable energies.

Advertised in the heart of old town Cuenca The global heritageis the Castilla-La Mancha Science Museum, whose Fundeen highlighted attractions such as the planetarium, and its rooms to develop or reproduce a unit of International Space Stationamong other things.

She also highlighted the area dedicated to renewable energies, which is quite interactive and has a very educational approach. Thus, visitors can operate wind turbines with the wind they produce by pedaling on bicycles or directly manage the solar PV park. “The scale of the electrical system turns into a game,” highlighted from the stage.

The Science Museum of Castilla-La Mancha accompanies in this selection the Museum of Science and Technology of Catalonia, the Museum of Science and Water of Murcia, the Aresketamendi Park in Amurrio (Álava), the Calle Indiscreta of Zaragoza, the Center for the Development of Renewable Energies in Syria, the Museum of Environmental Education in Pamplona, And the Department of Renewable Energies in Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid), the lighting factory. Ponferrada Energy Museum (Lyon) and Granada Science Park.