(CNN) – According to a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, a group of about 2,300 people left for the United States on Monday from the southern Mexican city of Dabachula.

The official told CNN that the group consisted primarily of Venezuelans but also immigrants from Nicaragua, Cuba, El Salvador and Honduras.

Coletivo de Observación y Monitoreo de Derechos Humanos en el SE México, a regional immigration group, said in a bulletin that the group’s mainly families and children should be “treated with dignity by immigration procedures and authorities”.

Located across the border from Guatemala, Dabachula is a popular destination for immigrants from Central America.

Under Mexican immigration laws, immigrants and asylum seekers are often forced to wait several months in the region with fewer jobs.

This caravan was part of a protest against immigration policies, and it took weeks for them to reach the South American border, assuming they were all doing it. The size often decreases as the caravans move north.

The Immigrant merchants We’ve been coming out of Dabbachula without fail last year, though this week seems like the biggest one.