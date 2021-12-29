The Carabobo Bicentennial receives an honorary award in the field of social sciences

In June 2021, the first titles of the Carabobo Bicentennial Collection were published on the initiative of the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, in the framework of 200 years of military achievement that liberated Venezuela from the Spanish Empire on June 24, 1821.

On December 28, there are already 70 titles out of 200 set as the target, a work that has earned the editorial team of the group the honorable mention of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Award in the Social Sciences, delivered last December 22.

The award was received by the Deputy Minister of Cultural Economy Promotion and the Prime Minister National Book Center (Signal), Raul Cazal, during the handover ceremony held in the premises of the Teresa Carreno Theater, led by the Head of State, Nicolás Maduro.

said the Minister of Popular Power for Culture, Ernesto Villegas, who noted that the collection includes the most relevant elements of works and authors of Venezuelan literature.

The National Science, Technology and Innovation Award, responsible for the Ministry of People’s Power of Science and Technology, has been awarded since 2001.

According to the award certificate, it seeks “to learn about the results of scientific, technological and innovative research, the depth of its contents, meaning and relevance, contribution to the generation of new knowledge, scientific rigor, quality of research, influence in the social field and its applicability in solving specific problems in the state.”

In those days of rest and reflection, it is always good to read, which is why I share with you the book: “Timon Tower, Enamel Sky, Forms of Fire” by José Antonio Ramos Sucre. Download here! ==> https://t.co/mPrutMmZzF pic.twitter.com/gstoOczQX6 – Nicolas Maduro (@Nicolas Maduro) December 28, 2021

Reading is a beautiful journey

Titles are edited by the Bicentennial Presidential Commission for the Battle and Victory of Carabobo and are available for download online through the website of the National Book Center of Venezuela (Cenal) www.cenal.gob.ve.

Minister Villegas said, “Readers there will find a reason for that beautiful journey and that is reading, which in addition to letting us the pleasure of reading opens the conscience of our peoples.”

I share with you the book: From Chaste Education to Mass Education, by the great writer Luis Beltran Brito Figueroa. As Bolivar said, education is the only basis for happiness. Read and spread! ==> https://t.co/o8EzS7KSmH pic.twitter.com/HiS4o9Xy6a – Nicolas Maduro (@Nicolas Maduro) December 29, 2021

Latest titles, in digital format (PDF), in collection by authors Rafael Bolivar Coronado, Cruz Salmeron Acosta, Ali Gomez Garcia, Mariano Bacon Salas, Manuel Carrero-Cipriano Castro, Victor Valera Mora, Vicente Gerbasi, Romulo Gallegos, Carlos Irazabal, and Juan Pablo Perez Alfonso, Roman Chalbaud, Laura Antellano, Arturo Cardoso, Caracciolo Parra Perez, Aristides Rojas, Ludovico Silva, Jose Antonio Ramos Sucre and Luis Beltran Prieto. CC / JML

Carabobo Bicentennial . Collection

Simon Bolivar – Sovereignty, independence and social justice

(Selection, introduction and comments: Vladimir Acosta)

http://www.cenal.gob.ve/?ddownload=9483 Jacinto Perez Arcay – Carabobo, itinerary point…

http://www.cenal.gob.ve/?ddownload=9484 Eduardo Blanco – heroic Venezuela

http://www.cenal.gob.ve/?ddownload=9485 Miguel Acosta Saini – Bolivar. The work and utopia of a man of difficulties

http://www.cenal.gob.ve/?ddownload=9520 Cesar Renjevo – This hyacinth was planted in Karabobo

http://www.cenal.gob.ve/?ddownload=9521 Arturo Uslar Petri – red spears

http://www.cenal.gob.ve/?ddownload=9522 Gustavo Pereira – Carabobo, more than just a fight

http://www.cenal.gob.ve/?ddownload=9523 Earl Herrera – Carabobo under the word

http://www.cenal.gob.ve/?ddownload=9524 Carmen Bohorquez – Francisco de Miranda. Introduction to Latin American Independence

http://www.cenal.gob.ve/?ddownload=9525 Juan Germain Rossio – The victory of freedom over tyranny

http://www.cenal.gob.ve/?ddo

