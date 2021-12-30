December 30, 2021

Treatment of acute and exacerbation symptoms in patients with multiple sclerosis

Zera Pearson December 30, 2021 3 min read

New research has allowed for improvements in the treatment of patients who have experienced relapses and resistance to cure therapies.

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disorder that affects the nervous system.

Recent studies on multiple sclerosis have made it possible to improve the management of symptoms related to the aforementioned disease, with the aim of providing patient care Better quality of life and reduce the progression of physical and cognitive disabilities.

In the first place, we should understand multiple sclerosis as an autoimmune disorder of the nervous system, which, in addition, is the most common pathology that damages the protective covering of nerve fibers of the brain, optic nerves and spine. Cord (myelin sheath).

On the other hand, these studies have allowed medical professionals to have more alternatives to treat this condition, and provide appropriate and more effective management in case of relapse or treatment resistance.

Symptoms picture deterioration: immediate treatment

When patients begin the recovery phase, they are likely to be referred again for relapse or exacerbation which, if not treated in time, can help progression of disability.

This translates as the appearance of new demyelinating plaques or the re-emergence of previous lesions in this area and it is important to exclude pseudo-exacerbations (Episodes of exacerbation of minor symptoms to 24 hours) before starting treatment recovery.

These treatments generally rely on the use of steroids (or hormones in patients with this condition Does not tolerate systemic steroids) and plasmapheresis, however, this is determined only according to specific criteria for the patient’s health.

Long-term treatment

There are currently 17 disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) whose individual tests have had good results. Results in patients with multiple sclerosisRegardless of how it is managed, its Mechanism of action and effects secondary.

But the medical staff explains that this type of treatment aims to modify the course of the disease without being confused with curative treatments.

This type of procedure should be individualized taking into account factors unique to the patient such as type of sclerosis and frequency of injury Relapse rate and progression of disease, in order to reduce Physical Disability Path And long-term knowledge.

Similarly, the start of this treatment should be a decision of the patient and his doctor and not imposed by the specialist, as it must be according to the priorities and needs of the person.

changes in Treatment of patients with multiple sclerosisWhen is it necessary?

The patient’s development should be under the supervision of the medical staff to detect any abnormality or negative response to treatment and, in this case, make the necessary adjustments for a better response of the body.

Likewise, practice guidelines recommend consideration of a therapeutic change in those patients who have undergone a given treatment for an extended period of time and are still relapsed.

In addition, changes in treatment are suggested when serious effects are present due to adverse effects, development of fatigue, and adherence problems, among others.

