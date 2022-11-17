November 18, 2022

The camera caught Xi Jinping's unusually public criticism of Justin Trudeau

Phyllis Ward November 18, 2022 2 min read
Chinese President Xi Jinping has been filmed accusing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of leaking details of their meeting, days after they had a conversation at the G20 summit in Bali.

Xi Jinping told Trudeau, through an interpreter, that it was inappropriate and accused him of it lack of “honesty”.

He was likely referring to reports that Trudeau raised the issue of Chinese espionage and interference in the Canadian elections during the conversation.

The talks, which took place behind closed doors, were the first in years between the two leaders.

