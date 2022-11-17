Biden questions Zelensky’s claim about the missile in Poland

Ukrainian authorities said that Russian shelling and missile attacks continued to target civilian infrastructure at night, including gas and electricity facilities.

Valentin Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said on Telegram, citing preliminary information, that five people were injured after Russia bombed the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Thursday morning.

“Among them is a 15-year-old girl. All of them are in the hospital in moderate condition,” said Reznechenko, adding that two residential areas were bombed, and an “industrial enterprise” is now on fire.

“Missiles are flying over Ukraine,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the Kyiv International Economic Forum on Thursday.

“They are trying to get access to our gas production facility, Bivdenmash [una planta de construcción de maquinaria en la ciudad central ucraniana de Dnipro] and some other facilities.

There were “several hits on two infrastructure bodies” in Dnipro, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of the Ukrainian president’s office, said in a telegram.

The district governor, Oleh Sinyhopov, said on Telegram that three other men were taken to hospital after being injured in missile strikes that hit “vital infrastructure” in Izyum, Kharkiv region, on Thursday morning.

The Odessa region in the south of the country was also hit by Russia on Thursday, according to Maxim Marchenko, head of the Odessa regional administration, who said there had been a “missile attack on a regional infrastructure facility” on Telegram.

A bit of context: The resumption of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure comes after Russian forces fired 100 missiles at at least a dozen cities and regions on Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials and a CNN analysis of the attacks. The attacks appeared to be the largest since Oct. 10, when Russia escalated its campaign of destroying electricity, water and gas infrastructure across Ukraine.