The Brazilian Federation confirms Ancelotti, but denies it

Edinaldo Rodriguez, President of the Brazilian Football Confederation, confirmed once again that the Italian will lead the Canarinha team during the upcoming Copa America. Tabitha Angel/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Edinaldo Rodriguez, And he said that he was sure that Carlo Ancelotti would take over Canarinha in mid-2024, but he declined to disclose whether the two parties had signed a contract in advance, or if he had received confirmation from the Italian.

“It will be (in the middle of next year in Brazil). You can be sureAl-Zaeem said to dozens of journalists who surrounded him when he left the press conference of coach Fernando Diniz, who was appointed as the interim coach of Brazil.

Rodriguez also said that the Real Madrid coach “has the right not to say what he wants” when asked about the reasons for Ancelotti’s continued denial that he has an agreement with the federation.

The captain, in the confusion that arose at the end of Diniz’s press conference and stumbled while walking, stated that the CBF had already announced the time when Ancelotti was expected to be in Brazil as Canarinha’s coach.

Despite the fact that the federation has not officially announced the contract or the date when the Italian will take over, Rodriguez said on Wednesday that Ancelotti will lead Brazil through America’s Cup from 2024.

However, the tournament will be held between June 20 and July 14 next year in the United States, Ancelotti has a contract with Real Madrid until June 30.

Most of the tournament also coincides with part of Diniz’s tenure as interim coach in Brazil.

He signed a contract on July 5th, which runs until July 5th, 2024. He will be the one to decide if he stays during that part of the Copa Americaconfirmed the president of the Brazilian Confederation when asked about the period in which the two coaches coincide.

Before Rodrigues returned to bring up the subject, Diniz refused to give any information about Ancelotti’s possible arrival at the selection bank.

“I will not go into the issue of Ancelotti. This is a matter for the president (the Brazilian Football Confederation). “I’m going to talk about my style of play,” Diniz said at the press conference.About Ancelotti I know what plans there are, but I don’t know how they are. They will have to find another way to confirm this information.“, he added.

The Fluminense coach also said that he did not know the Italian personally and that, In his talks with the CBF leaders, they assured him that he would have complete freedom and autonomy to impose his style of play without having to listen to anyone.