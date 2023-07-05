July 5, 2023

His contract and wears the largest number of the “Red Devils”.

It’s not a secret anymore! Manchester United Announced this signing Wednesday to Mason Mountcoming from Chelseafor five seasons (2028) and an initial amount of 70 million euros, according to the British press.

And the English midfielder had posted a video clip on his Instagram account, on Tuesday, to reveal that he had decided to leave the Blues, the club he had played with since he was six years old.

But at the age of twenty-four and after a difficult campaign in London in Chelsea He finished twelfth in the Premier League, deprived of it multiplywho was injured in recent months, the player preferred a new challenge with the Red Devils, third in the previous season and classified for the Champions League.

In 279 games with ChelseaAnd multiply He scored 58 goals and provided 53 assists, and actively participated in the Champions League title in 2021, the season in which he was chosen as the best player of the year by the entity, as well as the following season.

Mason He was international 36 times with Englandalthough he gradually lost his starting position in the midfield, after the emergence of Jude Bellingham.

“Leaving the club I grew up with is not easy, but Manchester United offers an exciting challenge for this new phase of my career,” he explained. multiply After announcing the new boost.

“Everyone can see the fantastic progress the club has made with Erik ten Hag. After meeting the coach and discussing his projects, I can only be patient for next season and am ready to do the great work that is required here,” he added.

‘7’ The new Red Devils

It is worth noting that multiply You’ll be wearing one of the heaviest bibs out there Manchester United: “7” legendary worn by such stars George BestAnd Eric CantonaAnd David Beckham And Cristiano Ronaldo.

