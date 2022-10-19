Stanton, judge pushes Yankees to series against Astros

NEW YORK – Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge numbed Cleveland early with a pair of home runs, and the New York Yankees beat the Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in Game 5 of the MLS series to meet again with Houston for the championship title. Circuit.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone won his argument by switching to Nestor Curtis as a starter for the three-day break in place of Jameson Tellon, a hasty change of plans when a rainy Monday night caused a delay.
“The Nestor thing is the stuff of legend,” said Boone. “I knew he was in good shape physically. If we had to play last night, he would surely have an important role for us.”
By contrast, Cleveland manager Terry Francona did not deviate from the original script by keeping Aaron Ceval as the initiator in place of Shane Bieber.
Civale spiraled out of control and the Guardians never recovered after hitting Stanton Homer in three runs in just 21 stadiums. Ceval went to the bathrooms as soon as she came out once.
Stanton increased by adding single runs per second.
Curtis dominated the ball by throwing three balls in five runs, claiming the victory for himself.
“I have nothing to lose,” said the Cuban rightist. “I am a person who had to go through hard times.” “To me, that’s just icing on the cake.”
Benefiting from an extra day off, Jonathan Loisiga, Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta completed the rest of the five-stroke action.
The more than 48,000 fans at Yankee Stadium cheered when Miles Straw stopped in front of Isaiah Keener-Valiva, who relinquished second baseman Jaliber Torres to mark the finish.
Torres imitated shaking a baby. It was a mockery of Guardians player Josh Naylor who made the gesture as he walked the rules after returning to Gerrit Cole in Game 4.
“It was a lack of respect,” the Venezuelan said of Naylor. “Not just for Cole, but for the whole team. We’re even. Now they can watch the next series on TV.”
New York overturned its 2-1 deficit in a best of five streak. After their system collapsed Saturday night in Cleveland, the Yankees took the next two games and will now face Houston against the Titans.
“We have plans,” Judge said. “Now it’s a massive series tomorrow.”
The Taillon will start Wednesday night in the first game of the championship series in Houston, which will feature Justin Verlander on the hill. The US title fight will see the two best teams of the regular season, the Astros with their 106 victories over the Yankees with a score of 99. In stark contrast to the national showdown between San Diego and Philadelphia, both are wild cards.
“The challenge is that we’re up against a great team,” Boone said. “And as immediate as it is, it’s okay.” “This is baseball. We do it all the time. We’ll come up with a healthy dose of confidence. We know they’ll be relaxed and ready. We’re ready to take on the challenge.”
The Astros outlasted the Yankees in a seven-game championship streak in 2017, as well as six in 2019. Houston went on to win their first world championship in 2017, despite the scandal of wearing a camera to teleport the opposing team. to their warriors.
It is seeking its 28th championship and first since 2009. New York could lose left-footed Aaron Hicks in the series against Houston after he sustained a left knee injury and collided with rising Oswaldo Cabrera in the third inning.
It was another negative result for Cleveland in the postseason.
The Guardians, the youngest team in Major League Baseball, were trying to end the longest drought in Major League Baseball in their first year under a new name. Absolute champions have not been consecrated since 1948.
With 17 players making their league debut this season, The Guardians will have a bright future ahead of them, as well as their superstar Jose Ramirez staying alive until 2028.
“I have no idea what he’ll bring us next year,” Cleveland coach Terry Francona said. “Although we didn’t get to reach the end goal, it’s been a great year. A lot of things happened that people didn’t expect. The future depends on us. We’ll have to do better.”
Cleveland went 1-8 in the playoff games, losing the quarter-finals after their first win in the 1997 Major League Series against the Yankees. She started the series by losing 11 runs in Game 7 of that year’s World Series against the Marlins in Florida.
He shook the guards too early, who didn’t ask for a review in the fourth inning when Andres Jimenez passed past Anthony Rizzo to touch first base.
“We’re running out of time,” Francona explained when explaining why.
Ramirez produced the Cleveland singles run with Stephen Kwan’s third inning fly down the left line, the play that caused Hicks to be injured.
