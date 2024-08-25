The best secret to prevent WhatsApp from taking up all your cell phone memory

The app may slow down your device in some situations. (Photo: EFE/EPA/Archive/Ian Langdon)



WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps in the world that allows you to send and receive text messages, voice messages, photos, videos, GIFs, stickers, video messages, and documents. However, this heavy use of the Meta app brings with it a recurring problem: saturation of the internal storage of mobile devices.

This annoyance is a common complaint among users, especially those who actively participate in multiple WhatsApp groups, where the sharing of multimedia files is constant and, in many cases, uncontrollable.

Over time, the accumulation of these files can quickly fill up your phone’s memory, which not only slows down your device, but also, It can make it difficult to download and update other apps, as well as take new photos or videos.

Fortunately, WhatsApp offers a built-in solution to this problem, allowing users to manage their storage space efficiently without having to resort to third-party apps.

The function in question is called “Auto Download”, and its configuration is relatively simple, but effective. To access it, users must follow these steps:

Open the WhatsApp app and tap on the three vertical dots in the top right corner of the screen to access the options menu.

Scroll down until you find the “Settings” option and select it.

Within this menu, they should find and tap on “Storage & data,” and then select “Automatically download media.”

In this section, users can configure when and how they want media files to be downloaded automatically. In the same way, The app allows you to customize these settings for mobile data usage and WiFi connections.

By stopping automatic downloading of images, videos, audio, and documents, you can manually control which files you want to download and which files you prefer to ignore. This allows for tighter control over what content takes up space in your phone’s memory.

For those users who are experiencing memory saturation on their devices, the recommendation is to disable all auto-download options. From here, Only the files you want to keep will be downloaded, greatly reducing the impact on your phone’s storage space.

This practice is particularly useful in contexts such as family or work groups, Where the number of messages and files shared can be overwhelming.

Likewise, at times when you don’t interact much with the group, it is recommended to leave notifications on or mute them so that you don’t experience unnecessary interruptions.

WhatsApp also offers a storage management tool that allows you to review and delete unnecessary content efficiently. To access this tool, users need to do the following steps:

Enter “Settings” and select “Storage & Data”,

Tap “Manage Storage”, which lets you see how much space WhatsApp is taking up on your device, and offers the ability to review large files, as well as files that are frequently forwarded.

With this view, files that are no longer needed can be deleted en masse, freeing up space on the device.

But, apart from these formations, It is important for users to adopt conscious usage habits regarding the storage of their devices. The tendency to accumulate multimedia files without periodically reviewing or deleting unnecessary files is one of the main causes of memory saturation.

It is recommended to periodically clean up the content stored in WhatsApp, deleting photos, videos and other files that are no longer of value or relevance.