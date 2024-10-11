The best place in the United States to see this phenomenon

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchenshan-Atlas), known as “Comet of the Century”it promises to be One of the most exciting astronomical events Of our time. This comet was discovered in 2023 by observatories in China and Hawaii, and it has an incredibly long orbit that will not return it to the Earth’s vicinity. For the next eighty thousand years. It will be this The only opportunity to observe this phenomenon in our livesThis generated great expectations both in the scientific community and among astronomy fans.

USA It will be one of the special countries to see the comet’s passage in its maximum splendor. Experts recommend looking for clear skies and away from light pollution.

The comet is expected to be fully visible October 12, 2024. At that time, residents of the United States will be able to observe it without the need for telescopes at some key points.





Read also

Carlos Mayorga

How and where can the comet of the century be seen at its closest point?



Comet C/2023 A3 is not only distinguished by its long distance, but also by its long distance The splendor of its tail and its brillianceWhich may make it visible to the naked eye in certain parts of the United States. Although it will not pass very close to Earth, October 12 will be the main dayIt will reach its closest point at a distance of about 70.7 million kilometers. In places like Seattle, Washington, this phenomenon can be clearly observedbecoming one of the main astronomical attractions of the year.

Comet C/2023 A3 will come remarkably close to Earth in October 2024. Raul Melia Observatory (Carlospaz, Cordoba, Argentina)

To get the most out of your note, Experts suggest finding a space with a clear view of the horizonThe comet will appear low in the sky about 45 minutes after sunset. Recommends NASA’s Bill Cook Use binoculars or telescopes To best enjoy the show, although it will be possible to watch it without this equipment and in the best conditions. In addition, areas away from city lights, such as rural or mountainous areas of Washington, will be the most suitable for enjoying this event.

Alan Spurgeon, president of the Astronomical Society of Seattle, agrees It is important to avoid light pollution Look for high areas to get a clearer view of the comet. The forecast weather conditions for Western Washington also appear to be favorable, ensuring that thousands of people will be able to view this impressive astronomical phenomenon.





Read also

Daniel Ballesteros

Tips for enjoying the “Comet of the Century”

If you plan to watch the passage “Comet of the Century”It is important to take into account some recommendations to ensure that the experience is unforgettable. Although it will be visible with the naked eye in some areas, following these tips will greatly improve your observation of this unique astronomical phenomenon.