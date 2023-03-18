The best bars, events and cities in the US to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Saint Patrick’s Day has come. For this reason, many people from different parts of the world prepare A wonderful green celebration, full of ficuses, leprechauns, bagpipes and beer. New York is usually the favorite destination for the celebration, as the largest parade in the entire United States takes place there. There are also those who prefer to travel to Chicago to attend a witness How to dye one of its major rivers green. Others choose something very representative as well, going to bars. For those with this plan in mind, there is a great variety in different cities in the United States.

Miami is known for being one of the most festive cities in all of the United States, so St. Patrick’s Day celebrations there cannot be missed. In bars you can find who Meat, green beer and live music. Additionally, as is tradition, the 30th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival, organized by the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce and the Irish Consulate. The event will start on Friday the 17th at 4:00 PM John Martin’s Irish Pub and Restaurant.

Other bars that will be celebrating San Patricio in Miami:

Those who attend The Wharf, in Miami, will be able to enjoy special St. Patrick’s Day drinks Trip advisor

Cali bar owners offer 23 more latin celebrations Instagram/calle23. miami

The Windy City also has options for St. Patrick’s Day, because it’s painted green Chicago River. The owners of some establishments make this experience even better for visitors.

Visitors to the Raised, An Urban Rooftop Hotel will be able to view the Chicago River painted green from the rooftop Trip advisor

More than 100 thousand people come to this city Watch the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival. Some bars are:

An Irish party is held at the Irish Bank every 17 March Trip advisor

The festivities began in this city in 1824. Festivities It lasts for weeks and culminates in a grand parade on March 17th. Hundreds of thousands of people flock to the squares to enjoy the spectacle, while green water adorns Forsyth Park’s fountain.

The party continues all night in many of the city’s Irish pubs.

The Rail pub stands out because the owners serve an Irish breakfast every 17th March Trip advisor

The Big Apple has its annual parade. Where more than 150 thousand people participate. About 2 million tourists come to Fifth Avenue to enjoy the show Bagpipes, Irish dancers, police officers, firefighters, school bands, among others. After the show, visitors head to the city’s Irish pubs.

Scratcher customers can enjoy a variety of drinks and Irish food Google Maps

